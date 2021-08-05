British & Irish Lions

1h ago

add bookmark

'Passionate and detailed' - Springbok coaching staff 'newbies' are already popular men

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deon Davids. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Deon Davids. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
  • Passion and attention to detail has seen the two "newbies" of the Springbok coaching staff, Deon Davids and Daan Human, already become very popular among the players.
  • Senior prop Frans Malherbe notes the duo have added immense value because they make "mundane" facets of play exciting again.
  • But the Springboks' powerful forward performances still remain a collaborative effort between players and coaches.

Continuity and the Springboks go hand in hand since the World Cup triumph of 2019.

Some form of change is inevitable though, even in the most stable and secure of environments.

It's a feather in the cap of the national setup then that the two changes Rassie Erasmus - as national director of rugby - has made to the Boks' coaching staff, Deon Davids and Daan Human, have made their presences felt so quickly that they might not even be considered as proverbial newbies.

For Frans Malherbe, South Africa's senior tighthead, it's been the two men's passion that's stood out for him.

"I've really enjoyed working with them," said the Stormers star, ahead of Saturday's decisive Test against the British & Irish Lions in Cape Town.

"They've fitted in so easily."

Human's approach has been effective simply because he's so enthusiastic about the scrum, a facet of the game that's become mundane and even negatively perceived due it being misunderstood.

"Coach Daan is just really passionate about scrums," said Malherbe.

"I liked it when a coach is like that, a guy that wants to get everyone involved. He just makes us all excited about scrumming again. I've learned a lot from him."

Davids, on the other hand, is popular among the players for his attention to detail.

"He's meticulous and he loves the line-out," said Malherbe.

"What stands out for me about coach Deon is his attention to detail. He focuses on the small stuff and that's really important too because it's stuff that one can easily forget."

More importantly, there are encouraging tangible signs that their input is translating into the typically powerful performances associated with the Bok pack.

But that's not just down to the coaches.

"We've grown a lot as a pack and credit to the back five, who have bought into our plan and who generates the power in the scrums,” said Malherbe.

"We are learning a lot from one another and working together to make the team better.

"When I came off the field on Saturday and saw the impact the forwards made off the bench, I was very satisfied." 

Kick-off is at 18:00. 

Teams:

Springboks

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Damian Willemse

British & Irish Lions

15 Liam Williams (Wales), 14 Josh Adams (Wales), 13 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), 12 Bundee Aki (Ireland), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), 10 Dan Biggar (Wales), 9 Ali Price (Scotland), 8 Jack Conan (Ireland), 7 Tom Curry (England), 6 Courtney Lawes (England), 5 Alun Wyn Jones (Wales, captain), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 2 Ken Owens (Wales), 1 Wyn Jones (Wales)

Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 17 Mako Vunipola (England), 18 Kyle Sinckler (England), 19 Adam Beard (Wales), 20 Sam Simmonds (England), 21 Connor Murray (Ireland), 22 Finn Russell (Scotland), 23 Elliott Daly (England) 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
60% - 4557 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
25% - 1906 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
15% - 1179 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

7h ago

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 13: SA 4x100m relay team in baton mishap, Kyle Blignaut...

10h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 13: SA 4x100m relay team in baton mishap, Kyle Blignaut 6th in shot put
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

8h ago

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

12h ago

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo