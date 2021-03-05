Rainbow Cup could be beneficial if Boks to face Lions in UK, says Vermeulen

The Springboks could benefit from the upcoming Rainbow Cup should they have to face the British and Irish Lions in the United Kingdom later this year.

That's the thoughts of Springbok No 8, Duane Vermeulen who feels the tournament would be the right kind of prep if Covid-19 forced the tour to be moved from South Africa.

Vermeulen was speaking at an online media conference after he was named SA Rugby’s Player of the Year for the 2020 on Thursday.

"It would be really beneficial for us," said Vermeulen about playing in the Rainbow Cup.

"Going up against guys who might be selected for the Lions series and getting used to the conditions, if it happens that we have to go and play the series in the UK."

Other than the players getting used to the kind of conditions they could face if the Lions tour took place in the United Kingdom, Vermeulen felt it would help with selection as well.

"Also for SA Rugby to see how we perform in those conditions, to see who they can rely on and who they can pick for those specific conditions," he said.

A decision as to whether the tour will go ahead in South Africa or elsewhere should be made at the end of March.