British & Irish Lions

33m ago

add bookmark

Rassie drops the mind-games, praises Lions for 'well deserved' win: 'No excuses'

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Warren Gatland and Rassie Erasmus. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Warren Gatland and Rassie Erasmus. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The margins were predictably fine and the result could've been different had Willie le Roux's disallowed try gone the other way, but Rassie Erasmus was at the front of the queue to praise the British & Irish Lions for their win in Saturday night's first Test.

In stark contrast to the banter and mind games between the national director of rugby and Warren Gatland, the touring side's head coach, that coloured much of the build-up, the World Cup-winning mentor was succinct and gracious in defeat.

Despite the significant disruption caused by an earlier Covid-19 outbreak in the squad, Erasmus took to social media to reiterate the party line that the Boks only had themselves to blame.

After leading 12-3 at half-time, South Africa lost their shape and discipline to concede 19 points in the next 40 minutes to slump to a 17-22 loss.

"No excuses this side," Erasmus tweeted late on Saturday night.

He also pointed out that the Lions showed fine mental steel to win given the challenge of also having to operate in a strict bio-bubble far away from home.

"You are far away from home, families and going through same tough covid protocols like we do!!

"Congrats and well deserved !!!"

Next week's second Test will also be played at the Cape Town Stadium.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksbritish & irish lionsrassie erasmusrugby
Voting Booth
Given what you have seen over the last few weeks, what will happen on Saturday in the first Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by more than10
20% - 1107 votes
Boks by less than10
39% - 2115 votes
Lions by more than10
15% - 814 votes
Lions by less than 10
11% - 589 votes
It's too close to call!
14% - 777 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 2: SA rowing pair eliminated as SA surfer Buitendag...

24 Jul

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 2: SA rowing pair eliminated as SA surfer Buitendag advances
Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold

22m ago

Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold
WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 1

24 Jul

WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 1
'Devastated' SA rowing pairs beaten in Tokyo heat: 'We'll come back stronger'

1h ago

'Devastated' SA rowing pairs beaten in Tokyo heat: 'We'll come back stronger'
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
Naomi Osaka makes winning return at Tokyo Olympics

42m ago

Naomi Osaka makes winning return at Tokyo Olympics
World No.1 Barty beaten, Andy Murray withdraws in first round of Olympics

57m ago

World No.1 Barty beaten, Andy Murray withdraws in first round of Olympics
Osaka makes much-anticipated return, Biles targets Olympic history

24 Jul

Osaka makes much-anticipated return, Biles targets Olympic history
SA cyclist Nic Dlamini proud of Olympic effort: 'It was a hot, demanding day'

24 Jul

SA cyclist Nic Dlamini proud of Olympic effort: 'It was a hot, demanding day'
Peaty on fire but Seto sinks in Olympic pool

24 Jul

Peaty on fire but Seto sinks in Olympic pool
SA women's hockey downed by Ireland, while SA men lose to Great Britain

24 Jul

SA women's hockey downed by Ireland, while SA men lose to Great Britain
WATCH | Blitzboks create their own Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

24 Jul

WATCH | Blitzboks create their own Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Team SA's slow start in Tokyo continues as swimmers Gallagher, Houlie eliminated

24 Jul

Team SA's slow start in Tokyo continues as swimmers Gallagher, Houlie eliminated
Djokovic, Medvedev urge schedule rethink as tennis stars toil in Tokyo heat

24 Jul

Djokovic, Medvedev urge schedule rethink as tennis stars toil in Tokyo heat
China claim early golds at Olympics, Carapaz wins cycling crown

24 Jul

China claim early golds at Olympics, Carapaz wins cycling crown
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
Stefan de Bod best placed South African in men's cycling road race at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jul

Stefan de Bod best placed South African in men's cycling road race at Tokyo Olympics
Syrian table tennis player, 12, content despite Olympic defeat

24 Jul

Syrian table tennis player, 12, content despite Olympic defeat
SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag to make Olympic history: 'I can't brag about my...

24 Jul

SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag to make Olympic history: 'I can't brag about my country enough'
Djokovic beats Dellien to begin quest for Olympic gold

24 Jul

Djokovic beats Dellien to begin quest for Olympic gold
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo