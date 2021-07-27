Rassie Erasmus on the Jaco Johan Twitter account: That's not me

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said he wasn't the face behind the Jaco Johan Twitter account that's caused a fair bit of debate on the social media platform.

Erasmus said he followed the account and it has provided him with useful information.

Erasmus also said he used his official Twitter account to point out the error British and Irish Lions prop Mako Vunipola made by picking up Cheslin Kolbe before medical personnel could attend to him.

According to its bio, the @thenosyone987 account has been active since April 2016 and has over 3000 followers.

Erasmus, who did not exude the demeanour of a man who is under pressure, even though the Boks made three changes to the run-on side that will be facing the British and Irish Lions at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday in is a must-win encounter, poked fun at the account.

"I'm not Jaco Johan, I'm Johan Erasmus and I actually follow Jaco Johan. He's one of our big supporters," Erasmus said.

"He's been feeding me some very good clips for a while now and some of them, I've used in the past.

"He's a funny guy and a very big supporter and I quite enjoy the things that he does."

Erasmus's official account did highlight a few things Saturday's match official Nic Berry may have missed in the 22-17 first Test defeat at the Cape Town Stadium.

One of them was Mako Vunipola picking up Cheslin Kolbe off the ground after the wing had landed badly after being taken out in the air.

Erasmus didn't have any bad words for Vunipola, but said what he did was refer to their BokSmart programme that encourages players to leave injured players until they're attended to by medical personnel.

"I just retweeted two or three things that I thought were accurate and I tweeted twice for simple reasoning,"

"As the director of rugby, we do have the medical department and we also have our Boksmart programme. The one tweet sought to clarify that the way Cheslin was picked up could have led to a serious injury.

"We teach kids from primary school level that they must leave players as they are because it is dangerous to move them.

"We wouldn't like our Springbok players to pick up Lions players when they're injured. I thought it was important that I get that out there."

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie Le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse

British and Irish Lions:

15 Stuart Hogg (Scotland), 14 Anthony Watson (England), 13 Chris Harris (Scotland), 12 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), 10 Dan Biggar (Wales), 9 Conor Murray (Ireland) 8 Jack Conan (Ireland), 7 Tom Curry (England), 6 Courtney Lawes (England), 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain, Wales), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 1 Mako Vunipola (England)

Substitutes: 16 Ken Owens (Wales), 17 Rory Sutherland (Scotland) 18 Kyle Sinckler (England), 19 Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), 20 Taulupe Faletau (Wales), 21 Ali Price (Scotland), 22 Owen Farrell (England), 23 Elliot Daly (England)