British & Irish Lions

8m ago

add bookmark

Rassie goes from head coach to water boy on Bok return: 'We're always a little outside the box'

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo)
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo)

Any thoughts of Rassie Erasmus taking a back seat in the running of the national team were well and truly extinguished on Friday as the Springbok director of rugby operated as a water boy during South Africa's 40-9 win over Georgia at Loftus. 

Having stepped down as head coach after winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Erasmus has moved into a director of rugby role since with Jacques Nienaber taking the reins as head coach. 

On Friday, though, the television cameras caught Erasmus - wearing a cap, mask and bib - on the field and communicating with the South African players, particularly skipper Siya Kolisi. 

It was a role filled by Nienaber in 2019 during the World Cup when he was assistant coach, but also the side's on-field physiotherapist. 

"It was nice for me in terms of being able to chat with Rassie and him giving me feedback from the players and running water on the side," said Nienaber after the match. 

"Hats off to him for wanting to do that.

"Myself and Rassie always work a little bit out of the box.

"Obviously I can't be on the side of the field ... so hopefully he makes himself available for the next game as well."

Appointed all the way back in January 2020, Nienaber said it was "fantastic" to finally have his first Test as coach done and dusted. 

The Springboks will take on Georgia again this coming Friday at Ellis Park before their series against the British & Irish Lions gets underway at Cape Town Stadium on 24 July. 

Siya Kolisi (right) and Rassie Erasmus (SA Rugby)
Siya Kolisi (right) and Rassie Erasmus (SA Rugby)
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrassie erasmusjacques nienaberrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 15454 votes
Cricket
12% - 4759 votes
Football
19% - 7176 votes
Athletics
3% - 1016 votes
Boxing
1% - 382 votes
Cycling
2% - 941 votes
Golf
5% - 1954 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3369 votes
Tennis
4% - 1398 votes
Water sports
1% - 352 votes
American sports
1% - 485 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1288 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun 2021

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo