British & Irish Lions

44m ago

add bookmark

Refs didn’t give Siya Kolisi ‘same respect’ as Alun Wyn Jones, Rassie claims

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya Kolisi and Alun Wyn Jones during the pre-game toss. (@lionsofficial - Twitter)
Siya Kolisi and Alun Wyn Jones during the pre-game toss. (@lionsofficial - Twitter)

One of Rassie Erasmus' biggest peeves in last Saturday's game was how the officials seemingly failed to treat Springbok captain Siya Kolisi with the same level of respect as his British & Irish Lions counterpart Alun Wyn Jones.

Erasmus recorded an hour-long monologue viral video pointing out numerous incorrect refereeing decisions and inconsistencies in applying the laws during the Boks' 22-17 loss to the Lions in Cape Town.

The SA Rugby director of rugby was particularly scathing of Australian referee Nic Berry for failing to penalise the Lions for the same offences that he pinged the Boks for committing.

BIL1.mp4 from JJ on Vimeo.

READ | Steaming Rassie dissatisfied with refereeing feedback, prompting unprecedented detailed viral video

However, once both captains tried to get into the referee's ear, Kolisi was more than once shooshed away by the officials, while Wyn Jones was allowed to linger and influence the decision-making.

In the move that led to Damian de Allende's disallowed 72nd-minute try, after Cheslin Kolbe was found to have knocked the ball earlier, Kolisi and Wyn Jones gathered around Berry and touch judges Ben O'Keefe and Mathieu Raynal.

Both captains tried to get their points across that infringements were made: Kolisi saying that Elliot Daly committed foul play on Makazole Mapimpi and Wyn Jones stressing there was a knock-on prior.

However, Raynal told Kolisi to go away while allowing Wyn Jones to stand next to the officials while TMO Marius Jonker was reviewing the footage.

"The way they listened to Siya and Alun Wyn Jones was definitely not with the same respect that both players should have," Erasmus said.

"When Siya spoke to the referee, and when Alun spoke to the referee, I felt their (the referees') actions and how they treated both those players was totally … there was a vast difference between who they were taking seriously and who they weren't.

"I'd like people to listen to the way Wyn Jones talks to Nic Berry and to Ben O'Keefe to tell them that, 'Listen here, we think Cheslin knocked the ball on'. They listened to him, and it's fair.

"Siya is trying to tell them that Makazole was pulled back, and that's foul play. Me being close to that, I obviously wanted Siya to tell the ref it's foul play because foul play overrules anything else.

"You can clearly see [both captains] referring to the [infringements], and they just told Siya to go away. Wyn Jones just stays there and points out what to check for; the knock-on, which was rightly a knock-on."

The Wales and Lions skipper, however, poured cold water on the allegation, saying that it didn't particularly feel like they got an upper hand with the ref's ear.

"It's probably a question for the officials. In the heat of the moment, it didn't really feel like we had an advantage," Wyn Jones responded when asked at Thursday's press conference about the difference in treatment between the two skippers.

"A lot of the time, I was standing next to Siya when we were speaking to the refs. It's an outside perception that I can't really comment on."

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie Le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse

British and Irish Lions:

15 Stuart Hogg (Scotland), 14 Anthony Watson (England), 13 Chris Harris (Scotland), 12 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), 10 Dan Biggar (Wales), 9 Conor Murray (Ireland) 8 Jack Conan (Ireland), 7 Tom Curry (England), 6 Courtney Lawes (England), 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain, Wales), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 1 Mako Vunipola (England)

Substitutes: 16 Ken Owens (Wales), 17 Rory Sutherland (Scotland) 18 Kyle Sinckler (England), 19 Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), 20 Taulupe Faletau (Wales), 21 Ali Price (Scotland), 22 Owen Farrell (England), 23 Elliot Daly (England)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokslionsbritish & irish lions tourlions touralun wyn jonescape town stadiumrugby
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
53% - 3129 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
29% - 1677 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
18% - 1071 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'

42m ago

SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'
Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'

2h ago

Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 6: Chad le Clos eliminated from 100m butterfly

3h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 6: Chad le Clos eliminated from 100m butterfly
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

53m ago

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2...

13h ago

Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2 minutes, 20 seconds'
Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning

1h ago

Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning
Devastated Chad le Clos on Tokyo Olympics exit: 'I don't know what to say'

4h ago

Devastated Chad le Clos on Tokyo Olympics exit: 'I don't know what to say'
SA's Chad le Clos eliminated from 100m butterfly at Tokyo Olympics

5h ago

SA's Chad le Clos eliminated from 100m butterfly at Tokyo Olympics
German cycling official sent home from Olympics for racist comment

5h ago

German cycling official sent home from Olympics for racist comment
Drummond on SA men's hockey stunning Germany: 'We knew we had it in us'

4h ago

Drummond on SA men's hockey stunning Germany: 'We knew we had it in us'
'Sisters' Schoenmaker, Corbett on making SA Olympic history: 'It brings us closer...

9h ago

'Sisters' Schoenmaker, Corbett on making SA Olympic history: 'It brings us closer together'
Olympic organisers defend coronavirus measures as cases rise

8h ago

Olympic organisers defend coronavirus measures as cases rise
SA hockey men launch comeback to sink Germany, register 1st win in Tokyo

11h ago

SA hockey men launch comeback to sink Germany, register 1st win in Tokyo
Most of Australian Olympic athletics team out of isolation after Covid scare

11h ago

Most of Australian Olympic athletics team out of isolation after Covid scare
SA's Schoenmaker, Corbett set up dream Olympic final in 200m breaststroke

13h ago

SA's Schoenmaker, Corbett set up dream Olympic final in 200m breaststroke
SA's Kaylene Corbett fights back tears after PB in Tokyo: 'I can't explain the...

28 Jul

SA's Kaylene Corbett fights back tears after PB in Tokyo: 'I can't explain the feeling'
Bittersweet victory for Soyizwapi: 'It's the toughest tournament I've ever had'

28 Jul

Bittersweet victory for Soyizwapi: 'It's the toughest tournament I've ever had'
How Tatjana Schoenmaker was motivated by Tuks partner Corbett: 'We celebrate each...

28 Jul

How Tatjana Schoenmaker was motivated by Tuks partner Corbett: 'We celebrate each other's victories'
'Pressure is a privilege', says Djokovic of life at the top

28 Jul

'Pressure is a privilege', says Djokovic of life at the top
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo