SA-born trio miss cut in bookies' Lions starting XV to face Boks

Bookmakers Skybet have taken a shot at what the British & Irish Lions starting XV might look like in the first Test against the Springboks.

Lions coach Warren Gatland is due to name his 36-man squad on 6 May.

Interestingly, there is no spots in the starting XV for South African-born players CJ Stander, WP Nel or Duhan van der Merwe, despite the trio having made strong cases for inclusion.



The team comprises six Welshmen, four Englishmen, three Irishmen and two from Scotland.

The tour is set to to be going ahead on South African soil with the Lions playing three Tests against the world champion Boks from 24 July to 7 August.

British & Irish Lions starting XV, according to bookmakers:



15 Stuart Hogg (Scotland), 14 Jonny May (England), 13 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), 12 Jonathan Davies (Wales), 11 Josh Adams (Wales), 10 Owen Farrell (England), 9 Conor Murray (Ireland), 8 Taulupe Faletau (Wales), 7 Hamish Watson (Scotland), 6 Tom Curry (England), 5 Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 2 Ken Owens (Wales), 1 Wyn Jones (Wales)

READ | Bryan Habana picks Springbok starting XV for Lions series ... with a flyhalf surprise