British & Irish Lions

47m ago

add bookmark

SA-born trio miss cut in bookies' Lions starting XV to face Boks

Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Duhan van der Merwe of Scotland battles for the ball. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)
Duhan van der Merwe of Scotland battles for the ball. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Bookmakers Skybet have taken a shot at what the British & Irish Lions starting XV might look like in the first Test against the Springboks.

Lions coach Warren Gatland is due to name his 36-man squad on 6 May.

Interestingly, there is no spots in the starting XV for South African-born players CJ Stander, WP Nel or Duhan van der Merwe, despite the trio having made strong cases for inclusion.

The team comprises six Welshmen, four Englishmen, three Irishmen and two from Scotland.

The tour is set to to be going ahead on South African soil with the Lions playing three Tests against the world champion Boks from 24 July to 7 August.

British & Irish Lions starting XV, according to bookmakers:

15 Stuart Hogg (Scotland), 14 Jonny May (England), 13 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), 12 Jonathan Davies (Wales), 11 Josh Adams (Wales), 10 Owen Farrell (England), 9 Conor Murray (Ireland), 8 Taulupe Faletau (Wales), 7 Hamish Watson (Scotland), 6 Tom Curry (England), 5 Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 2 Ken Owens (Wales), 1 Wyn Jones (Wales)

READ | Bryan Habana picks Springbok starting XV for Lions series ... with a flyhalf surprise

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksbritish & irish lionscj standerwp nelduhan van der merwerugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 13622 votes
Cricket
12% - 4200 votes
Football
19% - 6304 votes
Athletics
3% - 867 votes
Boxing
1% - 330 votes
Cycling
2% - 786 votes
Golf
5% - 1703 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2859 votes
Tennis
4% - 1184 votes
Water sports
1% - 308 votes
American sports
1% - 421 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1122 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo