SA Rugby accepts fate, plans for British & Irish Lions tour without spectators

Having pushed desperately to have spectators in stadiums for the upcoming British & Irish Lions tour, SA Rugby appears to have accepted its fate.

In a statement released on Friday, the organisation confirmed the revised schedule for the upcoming tour with hubs in Gauteng and Cape Town set to stage all eight tour matches.

Up until recently, SA Rugby was motivating to government that 50% attendance be allowed in the stadiums.

This, obviously, is a lucrative tour for SA Rugby and having fans in stadiums would have helped ease the financial blow of the national side having not played rugby since 2 November 2019 when they won the World Cup final.

The challenge, obviously, has been the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the likelihood of a third wave of the virus in the coming weeks would have left authorities uncomfortable about allowing spectators back at live sporting events.

Reading SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux's comments on Friday, it now looks a near-certainty that the Lions tour will go ahead without any fans present.

"We are hopeful that restrictions on attendance at sports events will be relaxed but, for the moment, we are planning for an event behind closed doors," Roux said.

"If that requirement changes, then we'll assess the options available and make the necessary decisions based on the restrictions in place.

"I would like to thank our supporters and commercial partners for their patience over these many months. This is not the Lions series we imagined when we started our planning more than two and a half years ago but, in the circumstances, I think it is an exciting prospect."