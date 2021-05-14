British & Irish Lions

SA Rugby to give full refunds for Lions tour ticket holders: Everything you need to know

Sport24 staff
Lions Series (Photo supplied)
SA Rugby on Friday confirmed that tickets bought for the British and Irish Lions tour through the authorised ticketing platform would be eligible for a full refund.

However, should the South African government announce the lifting of Covid restrictions in sufficient time to deliver the necessary safety protocols for matches to be attended, ticket holders will have first right to buy tickets for the revised schedule.

Organisers gave the assurance following the announcement of a revised schedule to minimise the risks of disruption that could be caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ticket holders who made their purchases as part of the travel packages from SA Rugby Travel or Lions Rugby Travel will receive an email from their respective agent explaining their options.

Refunds to ticket holders will be made automatically.

Ticketing FAQ:

Q: Do I need to apply for my refund?

A: No. Tickets bought from tickets.lionstour2021.co.za will automatically be refunded to the payment card used.

Q: When will I get my money back?

A: The processing of refunds will be concluded by the end of May. Please note that when refunds reflect on your statement, it may reflect the day of initial purchase.

Q: What happens if the card I paid with has expired?

A: Fans with expired payment cards will be contacted directly by customer service staff should their refund fail. Manual refunds will take up to 14 days from the date of receipt of the ticket holders direct deposit information. Note that ticket holders do not need to contact our customer service team.

Q: What happens if I don’t receive my refund?

A: Our Customer service staff will monitor the refunds process and those customers’ refunds that are not successful will be contacted by Customer Service to update records.

Q: Will I be charged an administration fee for the processing of my refund?

A: No

Q: Will the refund also include the administration charge that was made when I bought the ticket?

A: Yes

Q: What information must I provide to claim for a refund?

A: There is no need to claim. Tickets bought from tickets.lionstour2021.co.za will automatically be refunded to the payment card used.

Q: I didn’t get my ticket from the ballot. How do I get my money back?

A: Please contact the official retailer directly. Their details are at this link. If you made the purchase through an unofficial re-seller, you will need to check their T&Cs.

Q: Should government permit attendance, will I be guaranteed tickets?

A: Unfortunately not, but ticket holders will have a first right to buy tickets if the South African government permits attendance at sporting events before the Castle Lager Lions Series commences.

For further information: https://tickets.lionstour2021.co.za/showNews.html?idNews=10

Full Lions tour 2021 matches:

Saturday 3 July: Lions v The British & Irish Lions (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg) KO 18:00 (SAT) / 17:00 (BST)

Wednesday 7 July: Sharks v The British & Irish Lions (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg) KO 20:00 (SAT) / 19:00 (BST)

Saturday 10 July: Bulls v The British & Irish Lions (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria) KO 18:00 (SAT) / 17:00 (BST)

Wednesday 14 July: South Africa ‘A’ v The British & Irish Lions (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town) KO 20:00 (SAT) / 19:00 (BST)

Saturday 17 July: Stormers v The British & Irish Lions (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town) KO 18:00 (SAT) / 17:00 (BST)

Saturday 24 July: Springboks v The British & Irish Lions (1st Test, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town) KO 18:00 (SAT) / 17:00 (BST)

Saturday 31 July: Springboks v The British & Irish Lions (2nd Test, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg) KO 18:00 (SAT) / 17:00 (BST)

Saturday 7 Aug: Springboks v The British & Irish Lions (3rd Test, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg) KO 18:00 (SAT) / 17:00 (BST)

- SA Rugby
