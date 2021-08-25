SA Rugby's Mark Alexander mum on Erasmus World Rugby case, denies rift within Sanzaar

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said they were not able to comment on Rassie Erasmus's World Rugby disciplinary proceedings.

The governing body hasn't publicly announced a date for Erasmus's hearing, but have been put under pressure to act against him.

Alexander also said there wasn't a rift in the Sanzaar alliance.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander steered clear of the Rassie Erasmus World Rugby saga, saying that they will not be commenting further on the case.



Erasmus, SA's director of rugby, is waiting to be hauled in front of a World Rugby disciplinary hearing for last month's 62-minute video where he highlighted Nic Berry's officiating inconsistencies in the first test between the British & Irish Lions and the Springboks at the Cape Town Stadium.

The Springboks lost that Test 22-17.

World Rugby took a dim view of Erasmus's video while Rugby Australia predictably defended their match official.

World Rugby has been reportedly put under pressure by Ireland, England, Wales, Scotland and Australia, but the organisation hasn't publicly announced a date for Erasmus's hearing.

Speaking at a Currie Cup event in Houghton on Wednesday, Alexander said they were not able to comment on the matter.

"We can't talk about that at the moment. We sent a notice out. There is a process unfolding and we will let it unfold and we'll keep you informed as it unfolds," Alexander said.

Alexander though was quick to point out that there isn't a rift in the Sanzaar alliance comprising of South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

New Zealand's initial withdrawal from their Rugby Championship trip to Australia drew the ire of Rugby Australia, but this week's announcement that the rest of the tournament will take place in Queensland brokered a truce.

Alexander though said there wasn't a rift between the governing body alliance partners.

"We don't take every argument at we have a rift. We have bigger battles that we fight in the boardroom," Alexander said.

"We have local arguments here, but that doesn't mean we're fighting each other. It's like when we have a meeting. We fight like hell in the boardroom, but when the door is open, the fight is over.

"I don't think we should read too much into these things and the media plays things up and blow things out of proportion.

"There isn't a fight within the Sanzaar structures."