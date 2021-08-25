British & Irish Lions

32m ago

add bookmark

SA Rugby's Mark Alexander mum on Erasmus World Rugby case, denies rift within Sanzaar

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mark Alexander. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Mark Alexander. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
(Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said they were not able to comment on Rassie Erasmus's World Rugby disciplinary proceedings.
  • The governing body hasn't publicly announced a date for Erasmus's hearing, but have been put under pressure to act against him.
  • Alexander also said there wasn't a rift in the Sanzaar alliance.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander steered clear of the Rassie Erasmus World Rugby saga, saying that they will not be commenting further on the case.

Erasmus, SA's director of rugby, is waiting to be hauled in front of a World Rugby disciplinary hearing for last month's 62-minute video where he highlighted Nic Berry's officiating inconsistencies in the first test between the British & Irish Lions and the Springboks at the Cape Town Stadium.

The Springboks lost that Test 22-17.

World Rugby took a dim view of Erasmus's video while Rugby Australia predictably defended their match official.

World Rugby has been reportedly put under pressure by Ireland, England, Wales, Scotland and Australia, but the organisation hasn't publicly announced a date for Erasmus's hearing.

Speaking at a Currie Cup event in Houghton on Wednesday, Alexander said they were not able to comment on the matter.

"We can't talk about that at the moment. We sent a notice out. There is a process unfolding and we will let it unfold and we'll keep you informed as it unfolds," Alexander said.

Alexander though was quick to point out that there isn't a rift in the Sanzaar alliance comprising of South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

New Zealand's initial withdrawal from their Rugby Championship trip to Australia drew the ire of Rugby Australia, but this week's announcement that the rest of the tournament will take place in Queensland brokered a truce.

Alexander though said there wasn't a rift between the governing body alliance partners.

"We don't take every argument at we have a rift. We have bigger battles that we fight in the boardroom," Alexander said.

"We have local arguments here, but that doesn't mean we're fighting each other. It's like when we have a meeting. We fight like hell in the boardroom, but when the door is open, the fight is over.

"I don't think we should read too much into these things and the media plays things up and blow things out of proportion.

"There isn't a fight within the Sanzaar structures."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbybritish and irish lions tourmark alexanderjohannesburgrugby
loading... Live
England 120/0
India 78/10
View More
Voting Booth
Rassie Erasmus will likely receive punishment from World Rugby should be for posting a video criticising the standard of refereeing during the British Lions series. What should that punishment be?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nothing! Rassie did not do anything wrong
63% - 6657 votes
A small fine and a slap on the wrists will do
20% - 2178 votes
A suspension or stadium ban for a few games
11% - 1166 votes
This was serious and the Boks should be stripped of their series win!
6% - 647 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo