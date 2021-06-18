SABC will not broadcast Springboks' Georgia Tests, British & Irish Lions tour

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) announced that they will not be broadcasting next month's British and Irish Lions tour and the Springboks' upcoming tour matches.

SABC revealed that it would "not be possible due to rights restrictions imposed by SuperSport".

"The public should be aware that Springbok matches are defined as national sporting events by ICASA and that free-to-air broadcasters are mandated by the regulator to make these events available," read its statement.

"However, SuperSport has imposed restrictions on the SABC that would limit its broadcast of the inbound tours matches to SABC1, 2 and 3 but only via "terrestrial free to air television" platforms.

"This means that the broadcast and streaming of the games on SABC channels via other platforms such as Openview and via mobile and OTT, is prohibited by SuperSport."

Despite launching the new SABC Sports channel, the public broadcaster cannot broadcast on it as it is "dependent on its simultaneous distribution via several different platforms, including DTT, OpenView and TelkomOne".

In their statement, the SABC believes that SuperSport's restrictions go against the spirit of the broadcasting regulations.

"The SABC maintains that SuperSport-imposed sub-licensing restrictions are prejudicial to the SABC and its commercial partners as they limit the reach of the games to platforms decided upon by SuperSport," read its statement.

The SABC revealed that it requested that the "restrictive clauses be removed" but it was reportedly not accepted SuperSport, which results in the World Cup-winning champions not being broadcast on SABC.

Springboks schedule:

Friday, 2 July: Springboks v Georgia, first Test - Loftus Versfeld

Friday, 9 July: Springboks v Georgia, second Test - Ellis Park

Saturday 3 July: British & Irish Lions v Stormers - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Wednesday 7 July: British & Irish Lions v South Africa Invitational - Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Saturday 10 July: British & Irish Lions v Sharks - Kings Park, Durban

Wednesday 14 July: British & Irish Lions v South Africa 'A' - Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

Saturday 17 July: British & Irish Lions v Bulls - Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday 24 July (first Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions - FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Saturday 31 July (second Test): Springboks v British & Irish Lions - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Saturday 7 August (third Test): Springboks vs British & Irish Lions - Ellis Park, Johannesburg