British & Irish Lions

07 Aug

add bookmark

Salt in Lions' wounds: Rassie plays heavy hand in series-clinching Steyn entry

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rassie Erasmus. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Rassie Erasmus. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
  • The suggestion that Rassie Erasmus played a major role in Morne Steyn's substitution will rub some last salt in the wounds of the Lions after the veteran No 10 destroyed their dream of a series win yet again.
  • Head coach Jacques Nienaber revealed that the decision was a collective one and that it would've been "naïve" not to consult Erasmus too.
  • The Bok mentor praised the 37-year-old flyhalf for still taking his opportunities ruthlessly.

As the British & Irish Lions rue yet another agonising last-gasp failure to topple the Springboks at the hands - or rather boot - of Morne Steyn, the suggestion that Rassie Erasmus, their nemesis in 2021, played a decisive role in that tactical substitution will rub salt into their wounds.

The evergreen 37-year-old Bulls flyhalf wrote his own version of a rugby fairy-tale on Saturday night by slotting the last-minute penalty that ensured a gritty 19-16 victory and series win at the Cape Town Stadium, 12 years after doing exactly the same at his beloved Loftus.

Steyn entered the fray in the 64th minute and the decision paid off immediately as he converted a crucial three-pointer before coolly delivering his match-winning contribution with the minimum of fuss.

READ | Magical Kolbe, evergreen Steyn: Desperate Boks scrap, claw way to brutal British Lions series triumph

A masterstroke by Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber?

Not quite.

"On the substitutions, I would love to take the credit. But I can't," said Nienaber.

"There are a lot of discussions that take place around that. I don't want to use the word stupid, but I would be very naïve not to use a guy like Rassie in terms of feedback on substitutions. 

"I've been on the side of the field for many years, while Rassie was up in the coaching box. Now it's reversed, but it's always a discussion. We want to know what Rassie sees on the field and what the situation is down there along with the medical staff.

"We as coaches up there don't always know what's exactly going on at ground-level. Are the guys still getting into battles, doing their thing? I'd love to say I planned things perfectly, but it definitely wasn't like that. It's a whole coaching group decision and it was spot-on."

With a litany of question being asked throughout the series over the true extent of Erasmus' role - now, at least officially, just the national director of rugby - in the national setup, that revelation won't please his detractors.

Regardless, Nienaber was happier than anyone to see Steyn being rewarded for another stunning chapter in a stellar career, even if he didn't actually see his veteran pivot pop over the winning kick.

"I was sitting with my head between my legs," he said with a chuckle.

"I didn't see. I just listened. I'm just so happy for him, in terms of having that opportunity and taking it. It's a fairy-tale. Hats-off to him. 

"Like I said, it was a hour-long discussion earlier this week over whether we'll play Morne or Elton Jantjies and in this game, we felt experience was the way to go."

Meanwhile, skipper Siya Kolisi was at a loss for words in describing the magnitude of South Africa's victory, particularly given the backdrop of challenges all round.

"I can't explain what this meant for us as a group. Everyone had challenges. But we agreed from the outset that we wouldn't make excuses for anything. That's just not our way as South Africans," Kolisi said.

"When you step inside those four lines, you tell people that you are ready to play, regardless of preparation. We just looked at ourselves and worked as hard as we could, come closer as a team and fix our mistakes." 

  
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lionsspringboksbritish & irish lions tourlions tourmorne steynrassie erasmuscape town stadiumrugby
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
60% - 4770 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
25% - 1934 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
15% - 1183 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 16: Team SA's Tokyo Olympics campaign ends as Elroy...

05 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 16: Team SA's Tokyo Olympics campaign ends as Elroy Grant finishes 34th in marathon
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo