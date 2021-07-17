British & Irish Lions

46m ago

add bookmark

Seven-try British & Irish Lions outclass hapless Stormers

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
British & Irish Lions wing Duhan van der Merwe on the charge against the Stormers. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
British & Irish Lions wing Duhan van der Merwe on the charge against the Stormers. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Original tour captain Alun Wyn Jones came off the bench after a remarkably quick recovery from a shoulder injury to help the British & Irish Lions hammer the Stormers 49-3 in Cape Town on Saturday night.

AS IT HAPPENED | Stormers v Lions

Jones was injured in a warm-up match against Japan in Edinburgh last month and ruled out of the eight-match tour only to arrive in South Africa on Thursday, and he came off the bench after 64 minutes.

It was the Lions' fourth win in five games and they now prepare for a three-Test series against the world champion Springboks, starting in Cape Town next Saturday.

After taking the lead through a Tim Swiel penalty and holding their own for 30 minutes, a Stormers side lacking eight stars training with the Springboks trailed 21-3 at half-time and faded in the second half. 

Forwards Adam Beard, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jonny Hill, Jack Conan, Zander Fagerson and Sam Simmonds scored six of the Lions' seven tries with the other coming from substitute wing Louis Rees-Zammit.

Marcus Smith, the young England flyhalf who joined the tour party last weekend, converted all the tries and gave a polished performance as he fulfilled a childhood dream to represent the Lions. 

As a 10-year-old in Singapore, he watched the 2009 Lions lose a Test series in South Africa and told his father he would play for them one day.

His inside pass to Elliot Daly, which set up Conan for a try, was a highlight of the match in an empty Cape Town Stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic.

South Africa 'A' lose

In the first match of a double-header, a South Africa 'A' side, containing contenders for the first Test, fell 17-14 to the Bulls with a late Chris Smith penalty winning the match.   

"We needed three games to get our ducks in a row before the Test series and we got that," said Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber.

"The result was not what we had hoped for, but a number of questions were answered, especially with regards to the readiness of individual players for selection.

"I wanted the guys to stake a claim for selection for the first Test and, unfortunately, not everyone did that.

"But I am not going to discuss individuals - any comments on them will be emotional because we are hurting.

"As a team, the performance was not there, and I blame myself for that as well. The lack of dominance from our pack was not what we had expected.

"With the late confirmation of the game, we also did not do any analysis on the Bulls and that showed, while I did expect a better set-piece platform."

"The Bulls were good and desperate, and they showed how much they wanted it. The disappointing part is that they wanted it more as a team than we did."

Aphelele Fassi and Wandesile Simelane scored first-half tries for South Africa 'A' and captain Elton Jantjies converted both for a 14-0 half-time lead. 

Flyhalf Johan Goosen, debuting for the Bulls after leaving French club Montpellier, inspired a comeback in which he converted tries by Keagan Johannes and Johan Grobbelaar before Smith became the match-winner.

Scorers:

Stormers

Penalty: Tim Swiel

British & Irish Lions

Tries: Adam Beard, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jonny Hill, Jack Conan, Zander Fagerson, Louis Rees-Zammit, Sam Simmonds

Conversions: Marcus Smith (7)

Teams:

Stormers

15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Leolin Zas, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Ernst van Rhyn (captain), 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Leon Lyons

Substitutes: 16 Dian Bleuler, 17 Andre-Hugo Venter, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 19 Justin Basson, 20 Marcel Theunissen, 21 Thomas Bursey, 22 Abner van Reenen, 23 Cornel Smit

British & Irish Lions

15 Stuart Hogg (captain, Scotland), 14 Josh Adams (Wales), 13 Elliot Daly (England), 12 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), 10 Marcus Smith (England), 9 Ali Price (Scotland), 8 Jack Conan (Ireland), 7 Hamish Watson (Scotland), 6 Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), 5 Jonny Hill (England), 4 Adam Beard (Wales), 3 Tadgh Furlong (Ireland), 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 1 Rory Sutherland (Scotland)

Substitutes: 16 Jamie George (England), 17 Mako Vunipola (England), 18 Zander Fagerson (Scotland), 19 Alun Wyn Jones (Wales), 20 Sam Simmonds (England), 21 Gareth Davies (Wales), 22 Chris Harris (Scotland), 23 Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stormersbritish & irish lionsrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 16205 votes
Cricket
12% - 4926 votes
Football
18% - 7379 votes
Athletics
3% - 1079 votes
Boxing
1% - 403 votes
Cycling
2% - 990 votes
Golf
5% - 2030 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3510 votes
Tennis
4% - 1473 votes
Water sports
1% - 378 votes
American sports
1% - 496 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1342 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact

4h ago

WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact
Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village

6h ago

Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village

11h ago

Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

16 Jul

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

16 Jul

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

16 Jul

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

14 Jul

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul 2021

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo