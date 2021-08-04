British & Irish Lions

3h ago

add bookmark

Sharks owners ready to assist Rassie, SA Rugby: 'I have team of New York lawyers ready'

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rassie Erasmus. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Rassie Erasmus. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The US-based consortium which owns a majority stake in the Sharks franchise is ready to assist Rassie Erasmus and SA Rugby in a legal capacity.

This follows World Rugby's announcement that Erasmus and his governing body would face an independent misconduct hearing for comments he made on the performances of the match officials in the ongoing Springboks v British & Irish Lions series.

After South Africa's 22-17 loss in the first Test, Erasmus, SA Rugby's director of rugby, recorded a 62-minute video that leaked to social media in which he pointed out numerous errors made by Nic Berry, the Australian referee in charge of the match and South African television match official Marius Jonker.

World Rugby sanctions facing Erasmus and SA Rugby, if found guilty, range from possible reprimands, fines and even forfeiture of a match at the extreme end.

However Marco Masotti, who heads up MVM Holdings which owns a 51% stake in the Durban-based Sharks, says they will assist with legal help for Erasmus and SA Rugby if need be.

"I have a team of New York lawyers ready to take care of Rassie and SA Rugby. Let us put World Rugby on trial..." Masotti tweeted earlier on Wednesday.

Although the World Rugby law-book (under Regulation 19) is broad on the subject of misconduct, behaviour and bringing the game into disrepute, some of its harshest laws could concern both SA Rugby's director of rugby and the organisation he serves.

Should either or both be found guilty, Erasmus could lose his position at World Rugby's High-Performance 15s committee while SA Rugby could lose their rights to apply for future major tournaments, which include future Rugby World Cup tournaments.

Also on the extreme end, possible sanctions include cancellation of a result, the replaying of a match, as well as possible deduction or cancellation of points or suspension from tournaments.

EXCLUSIVE | SA Rugby set to defend itself, Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world rugbyspringboksbritish & irish lionsrassie erasmusmarco masottirugby
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
59% - 4343 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
25% - 1883 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
16% - 1171 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 12: Javelin, cycling, skateboarding and sports climbing...

03 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 12: Javelin, cycling, skateboarding and sports climbing on the agenda for SA
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

5h ago

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

01 Aug

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on...

01 Aug

Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on showcase event
Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban

01 Aug

Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo