52m ago

Sharks rest Curwin Bosch as part of a 'rotation policy' for British Lions clash

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
Curwin Bosch (Gallo Images)
  • Sharks coach Sean Everitt said the dropping of flyhalf Curwin Bosch for Saturday's second encounter with the British and Irish Lions at Loftus Versfeld was a rotational one.
  • The Sharks will have veteran Lionel Cronje starting at 10 with Boeta Chamberlain coming off the bench.
  • Everitt cited the Sharks' heavy Currie Cup load from next week onwards as the reason for the rotation.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said the dropping of Curwin Bosch for Saturday's second game against the British and Irish Lions at Loftus Versfeld was a rotational matter.

Bosch, who has been capped two times by the Springboks, was not included in the regular match-day 23, even though he was included in the 26-man squad for the game.

While Bosch's attacking instincts and his tactical management has never been in question, his willingness to put his body on the line from a defensive perspective has come under increasing scrutiny.

The 24-year-old didn't distinguish himself on Wednesday and the Sharks will be starting with the seasoned Lionel Cronje at 10 with Boeta Chamberlain the nominated reserve.

Everitt said their Currie Cup workload after Saturday's game necessitated the resting of Bosch and not the 54-7 defeat at Ellis Park on Wednesday.

"Curwin played the last two games and we've got the Pumas next week Friday. We've got the Bulls to follow on Wednesday and the Cheetahs on Saturday," Everitt said.

"We're fortunate to have depth in that position and be able to rotate. We've got the Saturday game and three Currie Cup games so it makes sense to rotate as much as possible and give everyone a chance."

While Everitt commended his side for manning up to the Lions' intensity even though the result underscored the Lions' dominance, he said the game underlined the fundamental difference in intensity levels.

Everitt said his players will have taken key lessons from the Lions outing and will do the same again on Saturday.

"Here at the Sharks, we talk about intensity and attitude and you can see the intensity that the Lions bring," Everitt said.

"It's a different story until you experience it when you're on the field and try to play at that level.

"That makes you realise that you're a bit off the pace. I thought the team stood up nicely to the intensity.

"If everyone can have that opportunity to understand what's coming their way in the Northern Hemisphere, it will be best for everyone."

Kick-off is at 18:00.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Werner Kok, 12 Murray Koster, 11 Thaakir Abrahams, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (captain), 7 Mpilo Gumede, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu

Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Jeandre Labuschagne, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Jeremy Ward

British & Irish Lions

15 Liam Williams; 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Elliot Daly, 12 Chris Harris, 11 Duhan van der Merwe; 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies; 8 Jack Conan, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 Tadgh Beirne; 5 Jonny Hill, 4 Maro Itoje; 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Jamie George (captain), 1 Rory Sutherland

Substitutes: 16 Ken Owens, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 Courtney Lawes, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Tom Curry, 22 Conor Murray, 23 Finn Russell

