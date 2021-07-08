Sharks v British Lions rematch confirmed: 'We remain committed to SA tour'

The Sharks and the British & Irish Lions will once again face each other on Saturday.

Both SA Rugby and the Lions have agreed to replace the fixture originally scheduled against the Bulls with the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld after the former was ruled out because of Covid-19 infections.

Kick-off will be at 18:00 (SA time).

On Wednesday, the Lions beat the Sharks 54-7 at Ellis Park in Johannesburg in their second warm up match on tour.

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, said that the Sharks were the only team that could realistically be considered as a replacement for Saturday's fixture.

“The choice of the Sharks was dictated by the fact that they have been in a bubble, have returned negative tests throughout and were prepared to take on the fixture,” said Roux.

“No other team in the country could meet those conditions right now – without going into a five-day lockdown. It is not an ideal situation, but Covid-19 has made sure that we do not live in an ideal world.”

The change means that the Sharks’ match against the Lions in the Currie Cup on Saturday has been cancelled.

The decision on the points allocation for this fixture will be confirmed at a later date.

“We’re very grateful to the Sharks for agreeing to play us again this Saturday at Loftus Versfeld,” said Ben Calveley, managing director for The British & Irish Lions.

“We have further Covid-19 testing scheduled for today and tomorrow. The results of those tests will determine whether we will be able to fulfil this fixture, but, as it stands, we are optimistic.

“We remain committed to the Tour in South Africa and determined to rise to the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic.”