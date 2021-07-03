Skipper Kolisi bemoans ill-discipline, admits Boks 'a way off' 2019 form

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said they were some way off from the cohesion and the form that won them the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks beat Georgia 40-9 at Loftus Versfeld on Friday in what was their first Test in exactly 20 months.

Kolisi said they were not holding back against the Georgians.

They struggled to get into the groove in the first 20 minutes of the game despite Aphelele Fassi's excellent first try.

Jacques Nienaber's side also conceded scrum penalties that were turned into points. At some juncture, they trailed 9-5, but two quick tries before the break saw the Boks lead 19-9.

Despite continuing cohesion issues that were par for the course in what was their first home Test since October 2019, the Boks' class shone through with a powerful second-half performance.

This wasn't enough to please Kolisi, who said they still have plenty of work to get through ahead of the big British and Irish Lions prize later this month.

"We're still a bit of a way off and we still have a lot of work to do. We had plenty of opportunities, but we didn't start the game in the way that we wanted to," Kolisi said.

"The Georgians came at us very strongly in the set-piece and it was pretty difficult in the first half.

"We responded well in the second half, but we still have a lot of work to do. We have a number of guys who still have to come back into the squad.

"We need to get better at the start of games so we can play in the way that we want to. We had to react to what Georgia was doing and our discipline wasn't good."

Warren Gatland's charges, who face the Lions in their first tour game at Ellis Park on Saturday, would have watched on as the Boks struggled to get into their gears.

That the Springboks are preparing for that three-Test series that starts on 24 July is not in doubt, but whether it is at the forefront of their minds are another story.

The Springboks have another Test against Georgia on Friday while Lions face the Sharks and the Bulls in consecutive games.

Kolisi said they didn't hold back against Georgia, but said getting the functionality of their set-piece in order was critical in the preparation of the series.

"We weren't holding back. Our set-piece is important, and I know it will be important to them too," Kolisi said.

"We weren't thinking too much about the Lions. The Georgians showed us what they're capable of, so we needed to re-group.

"It's always going to be a tough battle, even against the Lions, but we responded well in the second half."