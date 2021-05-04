Springbok lock stock in trouble again after RG Snyman suffers fresh setback

Just when it seemed the Springboks' injury cloud at lock was lifting, it started becoming foggy again.

Munster on Tuesday confirmed in their latest update that RG Snyman's eagerly awaited return to competitive rugby has stalled due after he suffered an unrelated injury to a long-term knee problem.

The rampaging 25-year-old second rower, an integral member of Rassie Erasmus' "Bomb squad" at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, fractured an ACL last year, seven minutes into his debut for the Irish giants and was primed for return to training soon.

The latest setback, which will require specialist advice and minor surgery, will in all likelihood rule him out of contention for the series against the British & Irish Lions given the tight time frame.

The news compounds the continued uncertainty over whether Lood de Jager will be available as he's still recovering from a broken leg suffered in a freak accident during a training session with his English club, Sale.

Alex Sanderson, the Sharks' head coach, praised the experienced 28-year-old for his determination to recover in time, but it's understood he still requires eight weeks of rehab.

However, the picture is less bleak when it comes to Eben Etzebeth, who broke a finger last month playing for Toulon.

He's expected to be ready again later this month.

Franco Mostert and Marvin Orie are the only current Springboks in action, while Montpellier's Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg has been invited to the Boks' alignment camps.