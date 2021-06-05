Springbok squad selection day: What about Cornal Hendricks?

Now 33-years-old, Cornal Hendricks has been one of South African rugby's success stories of 2020 and 2021.

Forced to retire from the game as a result of a heart defect in 2016, Hendricks has now completed the most astonishing of comebacks and he has been one of the standout players for the Bulls under Jake White.

While some careers have stagnated during the coronavirus pandemic, Hendricks has breathed new life into his, and he is easily the form inside centre in the country right now.

Yet, when a 45-man Springbok squad is announced on Saturday night for the upcoming series against the British & Irish Lions, there is no certainty that Hendricks will hear his name called out.

Damian de Allende will surely wear the No 12 jersey in the first Test on July 24 while Frans Steyn remains the obvious back-up, but one would think that Hendricks' form over the last year warrants a call-up nonetheless.

The uncertainty, though, stems from a legal battle he has been engaged in with SA Rugby.

It is understood that Hendricks believes the decision back in 2015, relating to his heart condition, that ultimately cost his his national contract was not based on accurate medical advice.

Hendricks has not played for the Boks since then, when he earned the last of his 12 Tests.

Speaking after Friday night's 31-17 win over the Stormers at Loftus, though, Bulls coach Jake White revealed that Hendricks had "seen the light" and that he is currently engaged in talks with SA Rugby over finding a resolution.

"There is work at play with him and SA Rugby to sort out that whole dispute that they had," White told media.

"I think once that happens, there will be an openness from SA Rugby to include him.

"I think it's difficult when you have a guy like him who I think had a litigation incident with them, but he's seen the light.

"I've chatted to him and said 'don't go and lose your opportunities'. I'm hoping that common sense will prevail and I think the process has already started.

"I think SA Rugby and whoever is involved in those decisions has met with Cornal and his legal staff, and I think it all bodes well for South Africa.

"He has got so much to offer, he plays so many positions, he is experienced, he's played Sevens ... I'm hoping that in the next couple of days we sort something out.

"He's on the same page and he appreciates that he doesn't want to miss opportunities now that he's enjoying his rugby and playing so well."

The other big news from Friday night's clash was the ankle injury to Duane Vermeulen, who is the only member of White's Bulls squad who would have been guaranteed a start for the first Test against the Lions despite their local dominance.

"It's a big moment for any boy who gets picked to play for South Africa," White added.



"I'm sure the players are looking forward to the opportunity of hearing their names get called out.

"Part of my brief hereat the Bulls it to produce Springboks. The more Springboks we produce, the better our programme is. And the better our programme is, the easier it is to recruit players.

"We'll just keep working hard. If a guy misses out, we'll just keep pushing and developing him and hopefully he will get a chance.



"Hopefully we will get a couple of names called out tomorrow and guys can enjoy their weekend."

Saturday's squad will be announced at 18:30.