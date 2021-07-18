Springboks bolstered by Mbonambi, Ntubeni and Dan Du Preez returns

The Springboks were bolstered by the returns from Covid-19 isolation of hookers Bongi Mbonambi and Scarra Ntubeni, as well as No 8 Dan du Preez ahead of the first Test against the British and Irish Lions.



According to official Lions series broadcaster SuperSport's Twitter account, the trio has completed their self-isolation period following their Covid positive test results.

The news comes in the nick of time for the Boks, who gave a number of their peripheral squad members a run in the SA 'A' team's 17-14 defeat to the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Several star Boks, including captain Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Frans Malherbe, Lood de Jager and Frans Steyn, have also been recovering from Covid-19 infection.