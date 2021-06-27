British & Irish Lions

1h ago

Springboks' positive Covid-19 cases unlikely to affect Lions tour: 'It's an isolated case'

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
  • Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus didn't foresee that the three positive cases in SA's camp would adversely impact the crucial British and Irish Lions tour.
  • Sharks wing Sbu Nkosi, Saracens prop Vincent Koch and Stormers scrumhalf Herchel Jantjies tested positive for Covid-19.
  • Erasmus spoke to the media on Sunday, giving preliminary details about the positive test results.

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus didn't foresee that the three positive cases in SA's camp would adversely impact the crucial British and Irish Lions tour taking place next month.

A mini-outbreak rocked the hosts during the weekend after Sharks wing Sbu Nkosi, Saracens prop Vincent Koch and Stormers scrumhalf Herchel Jantjies tested positive for Covid-19.

READ | Springboks vs Georgia Test not at risk after positive Covid-19 findings, Rassie Erasmus assures

Erasmus said provincial players locally and abroad were used to the current playing environment where positive tests are bound to happen periodically.

He also added that he didn't think the results were a "big worry" and could be treated as "an isolated incident" even though there remained a huge emphasis on following the correct protocol.

"Just to give some perspective, we have been in camp for three weeks and today is the first day that we could really assemble and get the squad together - players playing in France, the (English) Premiership and so on," said Erasmus.

"There's obviously always a chance for guys coming in from all over that there might be an infection or a positive case here or there.

"But many provincial and franchise coaches have had to handle these disruptions in the last 18 months.

"We are in British and Irish Lions series time now, and we fall into those protocols now.

"We immediately advised the medical committee, which looks after those things. We are currently in our rooms waiting for the next steps.

"I really don't think it's a big worry in the sense that it's the first time the guys came from all over and came together.

"I'm pretty confident that it's an isolated case. None of them has symptoms, and we'll do retesting [when] the medical committee tell us to.

"The moment we got the players' positive results, there's not one management staff member that tested positive, so that's lucky.

"It was late last night, and our doctor advised that we inform the committee."

Erasmus also spoke to the media on Sunday on preliminary details about the positive test results.

Springbok squad:

Forwards

Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen, Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra Ntubeni, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Franco Mostert, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Rynhardt Elstadt, Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese

Backs

Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies, Sanele Nohamba, Cobus Reinach, Elton Jantjies, Handre Pollard, Morne Steyn, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Wandisile Simelane, Frans Steyn, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi, Yaw Penxe, Rosko Specman, Damian Willemse

He said the three players did not exhibit any Covid symptoms, and it was unclear whether the outbreak was caused came from a new entry into the bio-bubble or existing squad members that were in Bloemfontein for camp.

"It's a mixed bag. I can't give medical advice, but everybody knew that Herschel already had Covid this year. Vincent came from abroad, and Sbu was with us in camp for three days," said Erasmus.

"There are no secrets or something dark or sinister about it. They were just unlucky.

"They re-assembled here, and they are not showing signs, and we are just here in our rooms.

"We just need to follow correct protocol and wait for the committee to tell us exactly what they want us to do next, which we will have in the next couple of hours.

"At this stage, we feel [the outbreak] is to a minimum because we followed protocols when the guys got to the hotel.

"The hotel is a sanitised zone on its own where nobody can get out except us."

Read more on:
lionsspringboksbritish & irish lions tourlions tourrassie erasmusjacques nienabercoronavirusrugby
