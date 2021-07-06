British & Irish Lions

1h ago

Springboks postpone team announcement as Covid-19 threatens to derail Lions preparation

Sport24 staff
Jacques Nienaber. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)
Jacques Nienaber. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

The Springboks have postponed Tuesday's planned announcement of their side to play against Georgia in Johannesburg this Friday following further Covid-19 testing. 

The announcement of the match day 23 was due to come at 14:15, but SA Rugby released a statement shortly before 13:00 confirming that it had been postponed. 

"Media are advised that the Springbok team announcement scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until further notice," the statement read. 

"The team suspended their training programme for Monday and placed the squad in preventative isolation prior to further PCR testing and a review by the Medical Advisory Group (MAG).

"The entire team and management had PCR tests on Tuesday morning, and will remain in isolation until the results and subsequent recommendations are received from MAG.

"A team update will be issued in due course."

On Monday, it was confirmed that lock Lood de Jager had tested positive for Covid-19. 

To make matters worse, reports on Tuesday suggested the Saturday's tour match between the Bulls and the British Lions at Loftus was in doubt following positive Covid-19 testing from within the Bulls camp. 

