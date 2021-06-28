British & Irish Lions

1h ago

add bookmark

Springboks return to training after Covid-19 enforced shutdown

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jacques Nienaber
Jacques Nienaber
Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

The Springboks have been given the all-clear to continue preparations for Friday's Test against Georgia at Loftus Versfeld.

PICTURES | British & Irish Lions touch down in SA

On Sunday, all training was called off following the news that three players, Sbu Nkosi, Vincent Koch and Herschel Jantjies had tested positive for Covid-19.

SA Rugby confirmed on Monday, however, that the team could return to the training field following feedback received from the Lions series medical advisory group and in light of the strict precautionary measures taken by the team and the effective isolation protocols put in place since the squad assembled in Bloemfontein.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber confirmed to media on Sunday that Nkosi and Jantjies were in his plans to feature in the match 23 in the first of two Tests against Georgia.

"Sbu and Herschel were part of our training camp in Bloemfontein and worked with us for a bit, so they were definitely in the mix for team selection," Nienaber said on Sunday.

"Vincent, on the other hand, only arrived yesterday (Saturday) into camp. It wasn't that he was not up for selection, but he hadn't worked with us for a while.

"He might have been [in contention] a week later. If they were all medically fit and fit to play, all three were up for selection.

"But the other two (Nkosi and Jantjies) definitely worked with us a little bit more, and Vince wouldn't have been part of our systems for quite some while."

Georgia play South Africa in Pretoria on Friday and in Johannesburg a week later as they prepare for a three-game series against the British & Irish Lions.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 15230 votes
Cricket
12% - 4707 votes
Football
19% - 7115 votes
Athletics
3% - 1001 votes
Boxing
1% - 376 votes
Cycling
2% - 920 votes
Golf
5% - 1931 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3311 votes
Tennis
4% - 1370 votes
Water sports
1% - 348 votes
American sports
1% - 475 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1271 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

7h ago

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

10h ago

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo