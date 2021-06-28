Springboks return to training after Covid-19 enforced shutdown

The Springboks have been given the all-clear to continue preparations for Friday's Test against Georgia at Loftus Versfeld.

On Sunday, all training was called off following the news that three players, Sbu Nkosi, Vincent Koch and Herschel Jantjies had tested positive for Covid-19.

SA Rugby confirmed on Monday, however, that the team could return to the training field following feedback received from the Lions series medical advisory group and in light of the strict precautionary measures taken by the team and the effective isolation protocols put in place since the squad assembled in Bloemfontein.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber confirmed to media on Sunday that Nkosi and Jantjies were in his plans to feature in the match 23 in the first of two Tests against Georgia.

"Sbu and Herschel were part of our training camp in Bloemfontein and worked with us for a bit, so they were definitely in the mix for team selection," Nienaber said on Sunday.

"Vincent, on the other hand, only arrived yesterday (Saturday) into camp. It wasn't that he was not up for selection, but he hadn't worked with us for a while.

"He might have been [in contention] a week later. If they were all medically fit and fit to play, all three were up for selection.

"But the other two (Nkosi and Jantjies) definitely worked with us a little bit more, and Vince wouldn't have been part of our systems for quite some while."

Georgia play South Africa in Pretoria on Friday and in Johannesburg a week later as they prepare for a three-game series against the British & Irish Lions.