Springboks' second Test against Georgia cancelled

The second Test between the Springboks and Georgia, which was scheduled for Ellis Park on Friday, has been cancelled.

This was confirmed by SA Rugby on Wednesday after Covid-19 infections in both camps.

In a statement, SA Rugby said the decision was taken following a review by the Medical Advisory Group (MAG) on Wednesday morning.

It was determined that the risk of further infection made it impossible to continue with the match.

The Springbok playing and management group returned 12 positive tests for Covid-19 this week, while Georgia had returned four.

"In the context of the loss of life and economic damage that Covid and this third wave are wreaking, the cancellation of a rugby match is pretty trivial," SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said in the statement.

"But it is still a major disappointment for the many stakeholders who have invested so much time, energy and resources into making these matches happen.

"I especially feel for the fans and players, and for our visitors from Georgia who travelled here at relatively short notice to take on the series, which has now been cut short. We've not been able to interact with them because of the bio-secure environments, but I'd like to thank them publicly for their support.

"We continue to plan for the Springboks' re-emergence from isolation and the completion of the Test series but in the short-term we wish a speedy recovery for those who have been infected."

The Springboks won last week's first Test in Pretoria 40-9.

The enlarged Bok squad's travel plans are now being reviewed to comply with Covid-19 protocols, with a South Africa 'A' team still scheduled to play the British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium next Wednesday (14 July).