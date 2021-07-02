British & Irish Lions

32m ago

add bookmark

Springboks shake off cobwebs with victory over Georgia in first Test since 2019 World Cup

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springboks' Aphelele Fassi
Springboks' Aphelele Fassi
David Rogers/Gallo Images

The Springboks did what was expected of them when they beat Georgia 40-9 at Loftus Versfeld on Friday in what was their first Test since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

They scored six tries to none and got better as the game progressed, but it was clear they needed this hit-out instead of rushing into the British and Irish Lions head-long without Test rugby.

It was a satisfactory start to Jacques Nienaber's tenure as Bok coach after more than a year waiting for his first game.

While the result was always going to be significant, how the Boks warmed into international rugby after a Covid-19 enforced 20-month hiatus was important.

How they went about the game tactically was also going to fall firmly under the spotlight. They tried to be fancy, but with a midfield combination of Frans Steyn and Jesse Kriel, it was an exception to the rule

Aphelele Fassi's first touch from an expansive backline move that led to his first Test try seemed like the exception was indeed going to be the rule.

It didn't turn out like that for the better part of the first half despite some rare and sustained ingenuity from Handre Pollard

The right to go wide had not been fully earned. The forward dominance wasn't fully established, and the cohesion wasn't there.  

The patience to build phases and wear down the visitors was noticeably absent. That quality generally comes with Test rugby mileage.

In this case, it was understandable and that they had Georgia first before the serious matter of the British and Irish Lions later this month was a clever piece of fixture scheduling.

Warren Gatland's charges, who get their tour off and running against the Lions at Ellis Park, are street-smarter and battle-hardened.

That the Boks needed this Test workout was evident as early as the second minute where the Boks conceded a scrum penalty that was converted by flyhalf Tedo Abzhandadze.

Fassi's try three minutes later stemming from a wrap-around move that created an overlap was a thing of beauty.

It was not to be repeated until Cobus Reinach's 38th minute try after back-to-basic approach of close-quarter engagement with ball in hand and repeated penalties in their red-zone saw the Georgians lose a player to the sin-in in Beka Saginadze in the 35th minute.

Before that yellow card from Scottish match official Mike Adamson, Pollard had a try that was not given in the 34th minute.

The subsequent penalty saw Bongi Mbonambi crashing over from a maul to help the Boks get into the lead.

They were trailing 9-5 before that try as the Boks conceded eight more penalties, two of which were converted into points by Abzhandadze.

One of those penalties, aside from the second minute one, came from the scrum where the Boks' rustiness was apparent.

However, when Trevor Nyakane came off for a head injury assessment in the 31st minute, Frans Malherbe came on and forced a scrum penalty that swung momentum decisively.

Such was the change, Reinach's try originated deep from the Boks half with the ball moving wide. It needed Fassi's help, this time with an infield kick gathered by Reinach.

While the second half start was again staggered, the introduction of a new front row in Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx and Malherbe in the 50th minute swung the balance of the game indelibly.

Their first series of scrums manhandled the Georgians to a point where Kwagga Smith had the simplest of tries from a 5m scrum.

With the game grabbed by the scruff of the neck and Pollard getting slicker service from the better passer and game reader in Herschel Jantjies, the Boks asked more pressing defensive questions.

When Pollard put through a grubber, Georgia's defensive turn was slow and within a phase, Jantjies was over and the subsequent conversion made it 33-9 on the hour mark.

The physical squeeze continued unabated when Marx rumbled over from a maul in the 68th minute. That the forwards' collectively came together as the game progressed was better to see.

Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit also gradually served reminders of the dangers they pose on attack and defence.

The hard-earned dominance also allowed Rosko Specman to dazzle with ball in hand while Elton Jantjies again underscored his value with his excellent game management.

Damian Willemse was a surprise pocket of excellence, playing better in 15 minutes than he's done all season for his province/franchise.

Willie le Roux did what was expected of him, but at times, like he always does, tries a bit too much.

With SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus also in close-quarter attendance, the Boks ticked some boxes, but will need to be cleaner and more efficient at Ellis Park next week.

Scorers:

SA 40 (19)

Tries: Aphelele Fassi, Bongi Mbonambi, Cobus Reinach, Kwagga Smith, Herschel Jantjies, Malcolm Marx

Conversions: Handre Pollard (4), Elton Jantjies

Georgia 9 (9)

Penalties: Tedo Abzhandadze (3)

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse

Georgia

15 Davit Niniashvili, 14 Akaki Tabutsadze, 13 Giorgi Kveseladze, 12 Merab Sharikadze (captain), 11 Demur Tapladze, 10 Tedo Abzhandadze, 9 Vasil Lobzhaidze, 8 Tornike Jalagonia, 7 Beka Saginadze, 6 Ilia Spanderashvili, 5 Konstantine Mikautadze, 4 Gigauri Davit, 3 Giorgi Melikidze, 2 Jaba Bregvadze, 1 Guram Gogichashvili

Substitutes: 16 Giorgi Chkoidze, 17 Nikoloz Khatiashvili, 18 Luka Japaridze, 19 Nodar Cheishvili, 20 Giorgi Javakhia, 21 Gela Aprasidze, 22 Giorgi Babunashvili, 23 Irakli Tskhadadze

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksbritish and irish lions toursiya kolisipretoriarugby
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 15439 votes
Cricket
12% - 4759 votes
Football
19% - 7174 votes
Athletics
3% - 1013 votes
Boxing
1% - 381 votes
Cycling
2% - 941 votes
Golf
5% - 1951 votes
Motorsport
9% - 3368 votes
Tennis
4% - 1395 votes
Water sports
1% - 351 votes
American sports
1% - 485 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1286 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

1h ago

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

7h ago

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

10h ago

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun 2021

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo