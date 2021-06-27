Springboks vs Georgia Test not at risk after positive Covid-19 findings, Rassie Erasmus assures

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus believes the Springboks' first Test against Georgia this Friday was not in jeopardy despite three confirmed positive coronavirus findings in the SA camp.

Sharks wing Sbu Nkosi, Saracens tighthead Vincent Koch and Stormers scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies were the three identified players who returned adverse Covid-19 test results.

The Boks cancelled Sunday's training session as a result and are waiting on medical advice on how to proceed for the rest of the week.

Staff and squad members are, meanwhile, self-isolating in their hotel rooms inside the bio-safe environment.

"I don't think the Georgia Test match [is at risk], in my opinion, having followed the natural flow of how things happened and when the guys left [Bloemfontein] last Thursday and when the new guys came in and who was in contact with who," Erasmus told media on Sunday.

"We've got a squad of 45 players, especially for that reason. We've got guys playing against the Lions next week at our provinces, so we will never not have enough players to play.

"Even if there are players inside that are positive, we can draft a player from the outside who is anywhere on the Test radar at the provinces.

"I think it would be 100% bad luck or something more external that makes that decision, but I can't see it.

"We will have enough numbers … even if we have to pick a totally new team. I'm fairly sure that in this group of 45, there are very few guys that are actually infected."

The Springboks were meant to train at St Stithians College, Johannesburg, on Monday morning, but that session also hangs in the balance.

Erasmus said the 45-man squad assembled was the insurance card they had for these kinds of eventualities to enable head coach Jacques Nienaber to put together a match 23 at Loftus (19:00 kick-off).

"Although it disrupts our training sessions, and it's not ideal, but I can remember England had Matthew Proudfoot out after he tested positive and couldn't coach, and Eddie [Jones, had to self-isolate as a result].

"So, it's something that happens all over the world. This is not something totally new. A lot of our players who have played for clubs in the Premiership and are part of provincial teams have gone through this.

"It's the first time for Jacques and me because we haven't coached provincially in this environment.

"But if people think about it clearly, we basically have to put 23 Springbok players on the park on Friday.

"We've got 45 in camp, and there are obvious protocols we will follow. I don't think the Test match is in any way threatened."