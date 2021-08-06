British & Irish Lions

2h ago

add bookmark

Springboks will be better but Lions keen to 'drain them of energy', says Townsend

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Josh Adams of British and Irish Lions in full flight with the ball.
Josh Adams of British and Irish Lions in full flight with the ball.
Josh Adams of British and Irish Lions in full flig

Scotland head coach and Warren Gatland's British & Irish Lions assistant Gregor Townsend says the Springboks have progressively gotten better in the series, but the visitors want to show more attacking verve against them.

Speaking on Friday before the third Test in Cape Town on Saturday, Townsend noted South Africa's confidence gain since the SA 'A' midweek game before the Tests began.

The Boks levelled the series at 1-1 last weekend with their 27-9 win, which took the series to a third Test decider for the first time in a Lions tour to South Africa in 66 years.

READ | Lions hope to attack rather than just 'arm wrestle' with Boks - skipper Jones

"They've got better throughout the three games they've played if you include the SA 'A' game, so they will get better again," said Townsend.

"The two Tests were mirror images of each other. The first half was quite tight, and the second half of the first Test, we got a foothold in the game and managed to get more possession and get ahead of South Africa.

"In the second Test, they did that to us, and they grew in confidence. But it starts again tomorrow.

"Each Test match tells its own story, and it's about how you win those battles within a game around the contact area, set-piece, aerial game and how you connect with others."

The former Scotland back, who is in charge of the Lions attack this series, said they were keen to exercise their offensive potential this weekend.

Gatland has brought in Liam Williams for Stuart Hogg at fullback, wing Josh Adams for Anthony Watson and inside centre Bundee Aki in Chris Harris' place, moving Robbie Henshaw to No 13.

Scrumhalf Ali Price returns to start at halfback ahead of Conor Murray.

But the exciting backline addition sees maverick Scottish No 10 Finn Russell join the match 23 for the first time on the replacements bench.

"Finn Russell can ask different questions to any flyhalf in the world, and he's trained really well this week.

"He's feeling much better around his Achilles and has connected with others in the team. I'm looking forward to seeing him play if he does get on.

"We've got to create more, that's for sure.

"If you create opportunities, through errors in the defence that can get to line breaks that lead to tries, you've got more chances of winning the game.

"You may create more just through pressure, through retaining possession and getting penalties. In these tight matches, that could be enough to win the game.

"We did that well in the first Test ... we know we have to control the game more by moving South Africa around, draining them of energy whenever we can."

Kick-off is at 18:00 on Saturday.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Damian Willemse

British & Irish Lions

15 Liam Williams (Wales), 14 Josh Adams (Wales), 13 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), 12 Bundee Aki (Ireland), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), 10 Dan Biggar (Wales), 9 Ali Price (Scotland), 8 Jack Conan (Ireland), 7 Tom Curry (England), 6 Courtney Lawes (England), 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain, Wales), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 2 Ken Owens (Wales), 1 Wyn Jones (Wales)

Substitutes: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 17 Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England), 18 Kyle Sinckler (England), 19 Adam Beard (Wales), 20 Sam Simmonds (England), 21 Conor Murray (Ireland), 22 Finn Russell (Scotland), 23 Elliot Daly (England)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lionsspringboksbritish & irish lions tourlions tourgregor townsendcape town stadiumrugby
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
60% - 4635 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
25% - 1915 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
15% - 1181 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 14: Race walk, track cycling and 4x400m relay on the...

05 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 14: Race walk, track cycling and 4x400m relay on the agenda for SA athletes
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo