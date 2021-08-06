Springboks will be better but Lions keen to 'drain them of energy', says Townsend

Scotland head coach and Warren Gatland's British & Irish Lions assistant Gregor Townsend says the Springboks have progressively gotten better in the series, but the visitors want to show more attacking verve against them.

Speaking on Friday before the third Test in Cape Town on Saturday, Townsend noted South Africa's confidence gain since the SA 'A' midweek game before the Tests began.

The Boks levelled the series at 1-1 last weekend with their 27-9 win, which took the series to a third Test decider for the first time in a Lions tour to South Africa in 66 years.

READ | Lions hope to attack rather than just 'arm wrestle' with Boks - skipper Jones

"They've got better throughout the three games they've played if you include the SA 'A' game, so they will get better again," said Townsend.

"The two Tests were mirror images of each other. The first half was quite tight, and the second half of the first Test, we got a foothold in the game and managed to get more possession and get ahead of South Africa.

"In the second Test, they did that to us, and they grew in confidence. But it starts again tomorrow.

"Each Test match tells its own story, and it's about how you win those battles within a game around the contact area, set-piece, aerial game and how you connect with others."

The former Scotland back, who is in charge of the Lions attack this series, said they were keen to exercise their offensive potential this weekend.

Gatland has brought in Liam Williams for Stuart Hogg at fullback, wing Josh Adams for Anthony Watson and inside centre Bundee Aki in Chris Harris' place, moving Robbie Henshaw to No 13.

Scrumhalf Ali Price returns to start at halfback ahead of Conor Murray.

But the exciting backline addition sees maverick Scottish No 10 Finn Russell join the match 23 for the first time on the replacements bench.

"Finn Russell can ask different questions to any flyhalf in the world, and he's trained really well this week.

"He's feeling much better around his Achilles and has connected with others in the team. I'm looking forward to seeing him play if he does get on.

"We've got to create more, that's for sure.

"If you create opportunities, through errors in the defence that can get to line breaks that lead to tries, you've got more chances of winning the game.

"You may create more just through pressure, through retaining possession and getting penalties. In these tight matches, that could be enough to win the game.

"We did that well in the first Test ... we know we have to control the game more by moving South Africa around, draining them of energy whenever we can."

Kick-off is at 18:00 on Saturday.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Damian Willemse

British & Irish Lions

15 Liam Williams (Wales), 14 Josh Adams (Wales), 13 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), 12 Bundee Aki (Ireland), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), 10 Dan Biggar (Wales), 9 Ali Price (Scotland), 8 Jack Conan (Ireland), 7 Tom Curry (England), 6 Courtney Lawes (England), 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain, Wales), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 2 Ken Owens (Wales), 1 Wyn Jones (Wales)

Substitutes: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 17 Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England), 18 Kyle Sinckler (England), 19 Adam Beard (Wales), 20 Sam Simmonds (England), 21 Conor Murray (Ireland), 22 Finn Russell (Scotland), 23 Elliot Daly (England)