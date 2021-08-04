'Streets' remind Clive Woodward of his press presentation on refs faux pas

One of Rassie Erasmus' biggest critics, Clive Woodward, got a rude awakening on Twitter after people reminded him of the time officials so cheesed him off as British & Irish Lions coach he conducted an entire presentation to the press.

Woodward's Lions toured New Zealand in 2005, where they were resoundingly beaten 3-0, in a series marred by Keven Mealamu and Tana Umaga's spear tackle on legendary Irish centre Brian O'Driscoll.

The saga made headlines in British and Irish newspapers for more than a decade.

Woodard, who coached England to the 2003 Rugby World Cup title, took huge exception to the fact that referee Joel Jutge (now World Rugby's head of officiating) never reprimanded either of the All Blacks perpetrators.

As recently as last year, the Irish Times ran a special report on rugby's biggest controversies, highlighting the matter in great detail.

Images of Woodward in front of an overhead projector showing the spear tackle on O'Driscoll surfaced after Woodward again criticised Erasmus for his hour-long video exposing Australian referee Nic Berry's faults in the Springboks' first Test defeat.

"@RassieRugby's biggest critic may have a plank in his eye," tweeted @Sportbilly, a rugby-mad New Zealander who has been following the Lions series intensely.

"@CliveWoodward has amnesia, shame man all the best Clive, I think being a hypocrite is not the best medicine," another person weighed in.

Ironically, Woodward also escaped World Rugby (then-IRB) sanctions for the faux pas, which would have been considered similarly perturbing in those pre-social media times.

Erasmus created a storm last week when his video scrutinising officiating went viral, prompting World Rugby to summon the SA Rugby director of rugby and his employers to an independent misconduct hearing.

The Springboks face the Lions in the third Test series decider at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday ( 18:00 kick-off).

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Damian Willemse

British & Irish Lions

15 Liam Williams (Wales), 14 Josh Adams (Wales), 13 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), 12 Bundee Aki (Ireland), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), 10 Dan Biggar (Wales), 9 Ali Price (Scotland), 8 Jack Conan (Ireland), 7 Tom Curry (England), 6 Courtney Lawes (England), 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain, Wales), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 2 Ken Owens (Wales), 1 Wyn Jones (Wales)

Substitutes: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 17 Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England), 18 Kyle Sinckler (England), 19 Adam Beard (Wales), 20 Sam Simmonds (England), 21 Conor Murray (Ireland), 22 Finn Russell (Scotland), 23 Elliot Daly (England)