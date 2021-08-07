British & Irish Lions

59m ago

add bookmark

Talismanic skipper Siya Kolisi' hungry' to propel Springboks to victory: 'We have to win this series'

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya Kolisi. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Siya Kolisi. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Captain Siya Kolisi is ready to put together another virtuoso performance for the Springboks in their quest to win the British & Irish Lions series on Saturday.

The Bok skipper put on a talismanic show in the second Test that the home side won 27-9 in Cape Town to give them a chance at clinching the series in the decider, after going down in the first Test.

According to Opta statistics, Kolisi gained the most metres in the attritional contest at 53m from seven carries.

READ | Siya Kolisi urged by John Smit to play another 'captain's innings' in decider

The flank was also one of the players with a high tackle count (13), putting his frame between plenty of Lions ball-carriers with scant regard for his own well-being.

It was a performance that prompted 2007 World Cup-winning captain John Smit to remark: "It was a real captain's innings, but now he must do it again."

Kolisi said he was hungry to put in another shift to help South Africa score a historic World Cup-Lions series "double".

"I was working hard and just doing my job and getting help from my team-mates," Kolisi said at his captain's press conference on Friday.

"I don't have much to say about last week's performance because the most important thing now is Saturday's game.

"I'm just happy to be able to get an opportunity to play. I feel better than I did last week, so I'm training as hard as I usually do, and I want to do my job for the team.

"There's a Minora blade advert that says you must work when you have a job to do, and this is mine to do. There's nothing else I can do but to do my job thoroughly.

"We have to win this series because I will never again get the chance to play in a Lions tour.

"I am going to give everything in my power. My attitude and work are the most important things to me; I can't control anything else outside that.

"I am hungry to go out there and give my all to help the team get forward momentum in the game. There's no other way I'm going to approach it."

Kolisi welcomes another back-row partner for Saturday's game after Pieter-Steph du Toit was ruled out, meaning lock Franco Mostert switched from the second row to blindside flank.

Jasper Wiese retained his place at No 8, giving the Boks a sliver of continuity in the role vacated by Duane Vermeulen (ankle injury).

Kick-off is at 18:00 on Saturday.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Damian Willemse

British & Irish Lions

15 Liam Williams (Wales), 14 Josh Adams (Wales), 13 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), 12 Bundee Aki (Ireland), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), 10 Dan Biggar (Wales), 9 Ali Price (Scotland), 8 Jack Conan (Ireland), 7 Tom Curry (England), 6 Courtney Lawes (England), 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain, Wales), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 2 Ken Owens (Wales), 1 Wyn Jones (Wales)

Substitutes: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 17 Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England), 18 Kyle Sinckler (England), 19 Adam Beard (Wales), 20 Sam Simmonds (England), 21 Conor Murray (Ireland), 22 Finn Russell (Scotland), 23 Elliot Daly (England)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokslionsbritish & irish lions tourlions toursiya kolisicape town stadiumrugby
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
60% - 4716 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
25% - 1927 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
15% - 1183 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 15: Steyn finishes 15th in marathon, Scott set to tackle...

05 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 15: Steyn finishes 15th in marathon, Scott set to tackle the 10 000m
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo