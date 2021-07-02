British & Irish Lions

34m ago

Wonder wing Aphelele Fassi cherishes 'visualised' Bok try on Test debut

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Aphelele Fassi (Gallo)
Springbok winger Aphelele Fassi says it was a special moment to score a try on his international debut in the first Test against Georgia on Friday.

The Boks won the match 40-9

In the 5th minute after Georgia slotted a penalty, Fassi took a pass from Pieter-Steph du Toit with his first touch in Test rugby and powered to score in the corner on his debut.

READ | Springboks shake off cobwebs with victory over Georgia in first Test since 2019 World Cup

The 23-year-old was delighted with his performance, saying it was a "special moment".

Speaking after the match, he revealed he had visualised the moment in the build-up to kick-off. 

"When I played my first Currie Cup game, the same thing happened and when I sat in my hotel bed, I visualised the try," Fassi said.

"I didn't think it was going to happen, but then everything happened so quickly and I just decided to back myself.

"It is something that I will cherish for a long time."

The Springboks will be back in action against Georgia on 9 July at Ellis Park before they engage the British and Irish Lions in the first of three Tests that start at the Cape Town Stadium on 24 July.

The tourists who are coached by Warren Gatland will get their ball rolling in Saturday when they face the Lions at Ellis Park.

