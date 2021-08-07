British & Irish Lions

2h ago

add bookmark

World champion Springboks prefer 'gutters to dance floor'

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Handre Pollard. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Handre Pollard. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

As South Africa prepared to face hosts Japan in a 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final, coach Rassie Erasmus said: "They want to take us to the dance floor and we want to take them to the gutters."

The astute tactician was referring to the free-flowing, ball-in-hand style of the Brave Blossoms and the subdue-and-suffocate methods favoured by the Springboks.

South Africa won convincingly and went on to defeat pre-match favourites England by 20 points in the final for a record-equalling third world title.

Once again the "boring Boks" had triumphed in a tournament where many other teams had played more eye-catching rugby.

The "boring Boks" debate is back in vogue this week ahead of a series-deciding third Test against the British & Irish Lions in Cape Town on Saturday.

After a narrow first Test loss two weekends ago, South Africa won the second 27-9 after a match described in one report as "an ugly spectacle dominated by brutal forward exchanges and kicking".

New Zealand coach Ian Foster said the match "put me to sleep" and former Ireland star Tony Ward lamented "the so-called best in world playing caveman rugby".

Foster expanded on his unhappiness, saying: "It has become a very tight, almost risk-free type of series. Teams are almost afraid to play, they are relying on a low-risk strategy."

Ward was equally critical, wondering "How has it come to this? A gathering of some of the greatest players to a place where match officials are more central to the outcome than those we want to see.

'Caveman tactics'

"Meanwhile, the players, pretty much to a man, revert to caveman tactics in pursuit of a plan driven by overhyped, ego-obsessed coaches."

Even Peter de Villiers, who coached the Springboks to a 2009 series victory over the Lions, joined the cascade of criticism.

"The Springboks are the world champions and we are all grateful for that. But I do not think people will copy that style of play.

"Firstly, it is very boring. Does it give you results? Definitely. But it is very, very boring," the first black coach of South Africa told the London Daily Mail.

"We suffocate people with our bulk and then we base our whole game plan around defending, defending, defending instead of creating, creating, creating."

But Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard is a staunch supporter of the system they deploy, calling it "the most beautiful thing in the world.

"It is the way we are brought up and it is the way we play and, for me, that is a thing of beauty. Throwing the ball around is nice for people watching on TV."

Quizzed about the "boring" tag, assistant coach Deon Davids responded: "When we execute stuff it is not about being boring, it is about understanding what we want to achieve.

"In doing so, we create enough opportunities to play with the ball in hand and score tries. I believe in our approach and where it leads us.

"I was not with the team then, but the same narrative was there when the Springboks won the 2019 Rugby Championship. It was the same when they won the Rugby World Cup the same year."

Saturday's clash at Cape Town Stadium kicks off at 18:00.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Damian Willemse

British & Irish Lions

15 Liam Williams (Wales), 14 Josh Adams (Wales), 13 Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), 12 Bundee Aki (Ireland), 11 Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland), 10 Dan Biggar (Wales), 9 Ali Price (Scotland), 8 Jack Conan (Ireland), 7 Tom Curry (England), 6 Courtney Lawes (England), 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain, Wales), 4 Maro Itoje (England), 3 Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), 2 Ken Owens (Wales), 1 Wyn Jones (Wales)

Substitutes: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 17 Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England), 18 Kyle Sinckler (England), 19 Adam Beard (Wales), 20 Sam Simmonds (England), 21 Conor Murray (Ireland), 22 Finn Russell (Scotland), 23 Elliot Daly (England)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksbritish & irish lionsrassie erasmusrugby
Voting Booth
Having lost the first Test against the British & Irish Lions, can the Springboks recover to win the series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they will win the series 2-1. Go Bokke!
60% - 4704 votes
The Boks will win a Test, but will lose the series 2-1.
25% - 1925 votes
It's not looking good. A 3-0 whitewash is on the cards.
15% - 1183 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 15: Steyn finishes 15th in marathon, Scott set to tackle...

05 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 15: Steyn finishes 15th in marathon, Scott set to tackle the 10 000m
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo