Bulls assistant coach Russell Winter joins Kubota Spears in Japan

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
Russell Winter (Gallo)
  • Russell Winter, assistant coach at the Bulls, is off to Japan.
  • He will join the Kubota Spears, a decision he said was tough but necessary as part of his development as a coach.
  • Winter spent three-and-a-half years in Pretoria. 

Bulls assistant coach Russell Winter will leave the Pretoria-based franchise and join Japanese side, the Kubota Spears. 

Winter joined the Bulls as forwards coach in 2020 as Jake White took charge at Loftus. 

During his time with the Bulls, he formed part of the team that helped the franchise to two Currie Cup crowns, as well as the Super Rugby Unlocked title.

Winter admitted that leaving the Bulls was a tough decision, but that it was made with long-term coaching goals in mind. 

"Leaving the Bulls is not easy, and certainly I did not think it would be an easy decision, but it is one that I had to make because the Kubota Spears present the opportunity for me to take my long-term coaching goals a level up in the sense that it is a franchise that is based abroad," Winter said.

"I will treasure the relationships made with all the players, management and fans the most because they made the early mornings and late nights all worth it. Loftus is a special place, and I am confident that our paths will cross again in the future.

"I wish the team, the franchise and all the heroes in the background all of the very best for the future, and I know there are some wonderful things that lie ahead for this franchise," Winter added.

White thanked Winter for his contribution to the Bulls. 

"He has been a tremendous addition to our coaching staff," he said.

"His experience and knowledge of the game has been a tremendous offering for our players and for the success that we have all enjoyed.

"It is never easy to say goodbye to colleagues, but in the same breath, he has a wonderful opportunity, and I wish him all the best in Japan."  


Show Comments ()
