Bulls lure former Lions, Edinburgh and Scotland pivot to Loftus

The Bulls have confirmed their latest signing in former Lions and Edinburgh flyhalf Jaco van der Walt, who makes his return to South African rugby following a six-year stint in Scotland.

Van der Walt, who can also play at fullback, turned out for the Lions side coached by Johan Ackermann that went on to reach the 2016 Super Rugby final.

?? NEW SIGNING ALERT ?? Former Edinburgh and Emirates Lions Fly Half Jaco van der Walt has signed with the Vodacom Bulls ?? Welcome to Loftus, Jaco ?? pic.twitter.com/DCE0g3sz9m — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 29, 2023

With Bulls stalwart Morne Steyn having retired, Van der Walt is a timely boost to Jake White's stocks at flyhalf.

The 29-year-old, who made his international Test debut for Scotland against Ireland in 2020, joins recent Loftus recruits in utility back Henry Immelman, also from Edinburgh, Pumas centre Sebastian de Klerk, as well as forwards Wilco Louw and Jannes Kirsten.



