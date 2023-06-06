Everitt certain talented Bulls youngsters ‘not hurt' by URC-flavoured Currie Cup selections

- The Bulls have gone all-out URC in their Currie Cup team selection, but assistant coach Sean Everitt doesn’t see this hurting their promising youngsters.
- The Bulls could be considered the hub of youth talent after contributing 12 members, the most of any union, to the Junior Springboks.
- The Bulls are in a scramble to make the Currie Cup semi-finals, needing a win against the Cheetahs on Saturday to help secure their place.
It’s gone largely unnoticed, but the Bulls have turned the tide their way in recent seasons in terms of having the strongest junior teams in the country.
Last year, they took the SA Rugby Under-19 and Under-20 Championships and lost in the latter’s final this year to the Sharks Under-20s. They face the Sharks again in the Under-19 final at Loftus this Saturday.
The Bulls also had 12 players in Bafana Nhleko’s 30-member Junior Springbok team for the World Rugby Under-20 Championship starting in Cape Town later this month, three more than the Sharks (nine).
Aside from the juniors, the Bulls have youngsters that have bubbled under the senior team’s surface, some of whom have already shown an aptitude to mix it up with the United Rugby Championship (URC) big guns.
Players such as Muller Uys (24) and Reinhardt Ludwig (20) have already captained senior Bulls teams in the Currie Cup, but their game time has been reduced to almost naught as the Bulls chase a semi-final place in their last few rounds as mentor Jake White leans on his experienced big hitters.
"I wouldn’t say it’s hurting them because they had quite a few opportunities earlier in the season," Bulls assistant coach Sean Everitt insisted.
"We also know that the number of games they’ve had available to them has been limited.
"But they have had a fair amount of game time earlier on in the competition. When you’re under the pump and you want to win a trophy and the Bulls being a proud union when it comes to the Currie Cup, unfortunately, you have to make some sacrifices.
"In saying that, we have rotated this group around in the last five games. You've seen a young WJ Steenkamp, Jan-Hendrik (Wessels) playing more so now than he did in the URC, so the youngsters have been blooded and they’ve had the opportunity to put their hands up at training."
On the contrary, South Africa’s leading URC franchise, the Stormers, have used the Currie Cup to bring their next gen stars up to the level that will be required of them in the future.
Head coach John Dobson has resisted the temptation to flood his Province side with big names, even though their Currie Cup competition is as precarious as the Bulls’.
The Bulls need to beat the Cheetahs on Saturday (15:00) to have the best chance of progressing into the last four, while a bonus point victory would almost be a guarantee, pending points difference calculations.
On the same day, Province also need to win handsomely against the Sharks at home on (17:05) to try force one of the Bulls or the Pumas out of the top four positions.
The log-leading Sharks have so far had the best bang-for-buck return from playing their youthful looking Currie Cup side under head coach Joey Mongalo’s stewardship.
Nevaldo Fleurs (23), Tiaan Fourie (21) and Bradley Davids (20) are just some of the players who have formed a young core that’s taken the Durbanites to pole position thus far and an impressive seven successive victories.
Everitt, who knows all about blooding young players and getting the best from them from his time at the Sharks, said the Bulls have strong youth teams that will form good depth in the not-too-distant future.
"There’s a lot of depth in this group. The age is a challenge because you’ve got older players and you’ve got very young players," said Everitt.
"If you look at someone like Reinhardt Ludwig, who’s captained the team in the Currie Cup, he’s still under 21. If you look at WJ Steenkamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who is still under 21, there’s a lot of depth in this province and it’s about them gaining experience.
"I think this Currie Cup has helped them. We are all aware that the Bulls’ junior systems are strong and they played in the Under-20 final earlier in the year and made it through to the Under-19 final.
"Those guys are going to have to step up their preparations to try make it into the senior side. At the same time, the youngsters that are already in our squad have had ample opportunity to develop themselves."