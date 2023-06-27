Sbu Nkosi looking for 'fresh start' after cutting Bulls ties: 'We agreed to move on'

Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi is looking for a "fresh start" after cutting ties with the Bulls by mutual agreement.

Nkosi lasted one turbulent season at Loftus, marred by off-field events rather than on-field performances.

The 27-year-old World Cup winner’s mental health also suffered during his spell at the Bulls.

The Bulls on Monday confirmed Nkosi’s departure from Loftus following a highly turbulent first and only season in Pretoria.

The 16-time Springbok cut an increasingly isolated figure after he was cast aside from the first team by director of rugby Jake White, which put increasing doubt over the player’s future at Loftus.

He featured for the World XV in a friendly at Twickenham against the Barbarians in May after his playing time completely dried up at the Bulls. He last played for the Bulls in a Currie Cup round-robin game against his former side, the Sharks, at Loftus early in May.

Johnson said Nkosi was keeping fit and “working hard” in the hope of landing a move to another team, which was so far not confirmed.

"He's working hard, he's staying fit. It's just a question of time until we find a new solution for him," Johnson told News24.

"He just wants a new place to play his rugby, a fresh start and a different mindset.

"He enjoyed his little stint with the Barbarians, which invigorated his desire to play rugby. He thoroughly enjoyed that, a different way of doing things and a different mindset. That's what he's looking for."

Nkosi's turbulent time in Pretoria was characterised by off-field headlines that caused a strain in his relationship with his former employers late last year.

He was sent home from a European tour for breaking team protocol in October. Soon after, the 27-year-old "went missing" from training for three weeks and admitted to struggling with his mental health.

The Bulls gave him a two-month sabbatical from which he returned with try-scoring vigour, crossing the try line three times in four games upon his return.

Although his try-scoring prowess never diminished, proven by his brace for the World XV, White increasingly took a dim view of his attitude.

When Nkosi's signing was announced last year, it was thought that White's shared high school alumni with Nkosi (Jeppe High School for Boys) would lead to a good coach-player relationship.

However, by the end, even the old boys' connection couldn't help salve relations between the pair.

Johnson, though, said there were no hard feelings between the franchise and player.

"The Bulls thing, unfortunately because of what's happened in the past, was never going work. It is what it is," Johnson said.

"It's not a negative on either side, but sometimes it's better to cut the ties and move on, which is what we all agreed to do and that was that.

"It's got nothing negative on the Bulls, but he needs something else that's all."

The Bulls would not comment further on the player's tenure after considering "the matter closed".