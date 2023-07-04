29m ago

Signing spree continues as Bulls welcome Bok fullback Willie le Roux to Loftus

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Fullback Willie le Roux. (Getty Images)
Springbok fullback Willie le Roux will turn out for the Bulls next season, the Pretoria-based franchise confirmed on Tuesday.

Le Roux is the latest in a string of signings by the Bulls, including Akker van der Merwe, Celimpilo Gumede, Sebastian de Klerk, Sergeal Petersen, Khutha Mchunu and Jaco van der Walt and joins from Japanese outfit Toyota Verblitz on a three-year contract. Since his debut in 2013 for the national team, Le Roux, a 2019 Rugby World Cup winner, has played 83 times in green and gold.

Speaking after the announcement, CEO of the Bulls, Edgar Rathbone, called Le Roux "world-class" and a welcome addition to the team.

"Willie is a world-class player with so much experience behind him. Our stable is sure to benefit from having a player with more than 83 caps for his national side. Moreover, we believe that his wealth of experience will really add more stability to our backline,” Rathbone said.

"We are continuing with our ambitions of putting together a squad that can help us not only challenge but go for the crowns whilst playing some entertaining rugby, and he is a player that falls into classification. We are all confident that his versatility will be appreciated by both the young and the wise.

“We, of course, wish him and the Springboks well for the upcoming Rugby Championship and cannot wait to have him join us later in the year,” Rathbone added.

Le Roux will start in the No 15 jumper for the Springboks when they take on Australia at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

