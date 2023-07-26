29m ago

Share

Cheetahs ready for 2023/24 season as they confirm several new deals and player departures

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ruben de Haas. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Ruben de Haas. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Cheetahs will start their preparations for the 2023/24 season on Wednesday. 

The Currie Cup champions have been boosted with a few new signings, while several stalwarts have opted to extend their stays in Bloemfontein.

There have also been departures, with the union confirming all their recent player movements in a statement on Tuesday.

READ | Plucky Cheetahs belatedly rewarded for on-field achievements with another Challenge Cup invite

New players to boost the Cheetahs include lock Carl Wegner (Benetton Treviso), scrumhalf Ruben de Haas (Saracens), who both return to Bloemfontein after stints abroad. Other new singings are flyhalf Abner van Reenen (Rovigo Delta), scrumhalf Reagan Oranje (Griquas), and prop trio Banele Mthenjane (Lions), Justin Forwood (Griquas) and Laurence Victor (Toyota Academy).

Hooker Vernon Paul and centre Ali Mgijima will join the Cheetahs on 1 November.

There are also 13 stalwarts who have signed contract extensions. They are prop Schalk Ferreira, flyhalf Reinhardt Fortuin, fullback Cohen Jasper, utility back Andell Loubser, scrumhalf Rewan Kruger, loose forward Andisa Ntsila, lock Rynier Bernardo, hooker Marnus van der Merwe, flank Gideon van der Merwe, hooker Louis van der Westhuizen, centre Evardi Boshoff, flank Oupa Mohoje, and centre Robert Ebersohn.

Players leaving the union include the likes of utility back Frans Steyn (retirement), flyhalf Siya Masuku (Sharks), loose forward George Cronje (Sharks), and prop Conraad van Vuuren (Lions).

Lock Jean Droste and scrumhalves Zinedine Booysen and Brenden de Kock will also leave the Cheetahs, with their new destinations yet to be determined.

ALSO READ | Cheetahs veteran Ruan Pienaar to play beyond 40 as he signs for one more season

The Cheetahs will again contest the European Challenge Cup, with their first game against Italian club Zebre in Parma on 9 December.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cheetahscurrie cupchallenge cupherman mostertbloemfonteinrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 271 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 711 votes
John Dobson
17% - 2058 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2622 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 670 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 378 votes
Jake White
7% - 768 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4308 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo