Cheetahs ready for 2023/24 season as they confirm several new deals and player departures

The Cheetahs will start their preparations for the 2023/24 season on Wednesday.

The Currie Cup champions have been boosted with a few new signings, while several stalwarts have opted to extend their stays in Bloemfontein.

There have also been departures, with the union confirming all their recent player movements in a statement on Tuesday.

New players to boost the Cheetahs include lock Carl Wegner (Benetton Treviso), scrumhalf Ruben de Haas (Saracens), who both return to Bloemfontein after stints abroad. Other new singings are flyhalf Abner van Reenen (Rovigo Delta), scrumhalf Reagan Oranje (Griquas), and prop trio Banele Mthenjane (Lions), Justin Forwood (Griquas) and Laurence Victor (Toyota Academy).

Hooker Vernon Paul and centre Ali Mgijima will join the Cheetahs on 1 November.

There are also 13 stalwarts who have signed contract extensions. They are prop Schalk Ferreira, flyhalf Reinhardt Fortuin, fullback Cohen Jasper, utility back Andell Loubser, scrumhalf Rewan Kruger, loose forward Andisa Ntsila, lock Rynier Bernardo, hooker Marnus van der Merwe, flank Gideon van der Merwe, hooker Louis van der Westhuizen, centre Evardi Boshoff, flank Oupa Mohoje, and centre Robert Ebersohn.

Players leaving the union include the likes of utility back Frans Steyn (retirement), flyhalf Siya Masuku (Sharks), loose forward George Cronje (Sharks), and prop Conraad van Vuuren (Lions).

Lock Jean Droste and scrumhalves Zinedine Booysen and Brenden de Kock will also leave the Cheetahs, with their new destinations yet to be determined.

The Cheetahs will again contest the European Challenge Cup, with their first game against Italian club Zebre in Parma on 9 December.



