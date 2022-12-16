1h ago

Cheetahs without Bok duo for Scarlets Challenge Cup battle

Frans Steyn. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)
Frans Steyn. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)

The Cheetahs will be without Springboks Frans Steyn and Oupa Mohoje in Saturday's Challenge Cup clash against Welsh side Scarlets in Parma.

Steyn picked up a hamstring injury in last weekend's 21-16 win away to French outfit Pau, while Mohoje is suspended for three weeks for foul play.

In Steyn's absence, Tapiwa Mafura shifts to fullback and speedster Munier Hartzenberg is called into the starting XV at left wing.

Daniel Maartens takes the No 6 jersey from Mohoje. Friedle Olivier moves from No 8 to blindside flank, while Jeandre Rudolph shifts from openside to No 8.

In other changes up front, Marko Janse van Rensburg and Louis van der Westhuizen switch places at hooker, while Rynier Bernardo starts ahead of Mzwanele Zito at lock.

"Izak (van der Westhuizen, forwards coach) has put in much time on the lineouts this week and I'm confident we will be sharp on Saturday. We expect Scarlets to target us there and we are expecting a fierce battle," Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie said.   

Saturday's clash in Italy kicks off at 17:15 (SA time). 

Cheetahs team:

15 Tapiwa Mafura, 14 Daniel Kasende, 13 David Brits, 12 Reinhardt Fortuin, 11 Munier Hartzenberg, 10 Siya Masuku, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Jeandre Rudolph, 7 Friedle Olivier, 6 Daniel Maartens, 5 Victor Sekekete (captain), 4 Rynier Bernardo, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 1 Schalk Ferreira

Substitutes: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Mzwanele Zito, 20 Sibabalo Qoma, 21 Rewan Kruger, 22 Robert Ebersohn, 23 Cohen Jasper


