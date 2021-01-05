Currie Cup

A mix of Springboks, up-and-coming stars in Bulls' side to take on Lions

Jake White (Gallo)
Jake White (Gallo)

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White has named his side to face the Lions in a Currie Cup clash at Loftus Versveld on Wednesday.

The Bulls initially named an extended squad on Tuesday as the team were still awaiting some Covid test results.

The match between the two franchises was mean to be played on Boxing Day but was postponed due to Covid protocols.

Springbok Duane Vermeulen will captain a side that sees Chris Smith at flyhalf, Jay-Cee Nel and Marnus Potgieter at centre and Embrose Papier starting in the No 9 jumper.

Vermeulen is joined in the loose forwards by Elrigh Louw and Marco van Staden while the front row sees Lizo Gqoboka and Trevor Nyakane at prop with Jan Uys and Ruan Nortje at lock. 

In-form scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl starts on the bench alongside veteran flyhalf Morne Steyn.

In total, White has made nine changes to the Bulls team that last played on 12 December against the Sharks.

The match kicks off at 16:00

Teams

Lions

15 Tiaan Swanepoel; 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Burger Odendaal, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Courtnall Skosan; 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 André Warner; 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Ruan Dreyer, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 21 Ross Cronjé, 22 Wandisile Simelane, 23 Francke Horn

Bulls

15 David Kriel, 14 Jade Stighling, 13 Marnus Potgieter, 12 Jay-Cee Nel, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Chris Smith. 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Elrigh Louw, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Jan Uys, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Erasmus, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Marcel van der Merwe, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Ivan van Zyl, 21 Morné Steyn, 22 Arno Botha 23 Tim Agaba


