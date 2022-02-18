A new Frans Steyn? Griquas measured but excited over gifted Zander du Plessis

21-year-old Griquas prodigy Zander du Plessis is already showing the same flashes of brilliance as Frans Steyn.

Moulded into an inside centre, the Varsity Cup star has captured the imagination of the Currie Cup with his booming boot - nailing a 63m penalty against the Pumas.

Yet Griquas coach Pieter Bergh believes his ceiling is much higher than just a deadly kicking game though he faces a stern test against WP on Friday night.

He still needs to spend more hours in the gym to gain a bit more bulk, but in all the other dimensions, Zander du Plessis is becoming a dead ringer for Frans Steyn.



The 21-year-old rising Griquas star stands over 1.9m in his boots, sports a vintage young Steyn mop of hair, played fullback and flyhalf before settling in at inside centre and, most prominently, has a massive, deadly boot.

Du Plessis captured the imagination of a pretty low key Currie Cup campaign to date two weeks ago when he slotted a 63m penalty with the utmost ease as the Peacock Blues strode to a 41-20 victory over the Pumas in Kimberley.

It was a remarkable moment, highlighted by the former Grey College pupil insisting on taking the kick.

He wasn't going to miss, of that, he was 100% certain.

And he didn't.

"It was amazing, especially for us as a forward pack," said Niel Otto, Griquas' openside flanker and stand-in captain.

"To have a kicker like him just always kicking into the right areas of the field and slotting penalties from anywhere, even in his own half, gives us a lot of confidence as a pack. It's an immediate injection of energy.

"We're always going forward with him on our outside. It's great."

When the men from the Northern Cape announced the recruit of Du Plessis, the overall sentiment was overwhelmingly positive - they had made a shrewd signing.

He had lit up last year's Varsity Cup, sensationally dictating matters as Tuks galloped to a fourth title and breaking the record for most points by a player in a season - 157.

"When I came to Griquas (in October 2021), I was really excited about Zander being there," said Pieter Bergh, Griquas' head coach.

"I obviously knew him from the Varsity Cup having coached against him with the CUT Ixias. We signed him as a fullback who could cover flyhalf, there weren't much thoughts initially about him playing centre."

However, Bergh had been confronted with an injury crisis in midfield and necessity, as it always has been, became the mother of invention.

"I was forced to put Zander in a different position in training because we lacked numbers," he said.

"But after a few sessions, I call him over for a one-on-one and I told him I really believe he has a future at 12."

While the current campaign is only three outings old, Du Plessis has made a massive impression.

"With the 50-22 rule coming in, I thought it would be a good idea to have a kicker at 12 to exploit that rule to our advantage. He's skilful and previously played a lot at flyhalf," said Bergh.

"To me, there's not a lot of difference between 10 and 12 and I'm a coach that prefers a second play-maker at inside centre. Zander is a very good defender as well. He definitely brings something different."

Before the expectations become too high though, the Griquas mentor pointed out that there's a lot of calibration still required for Du Plessis to reach what seems to be a high ceiling.

A home fixture against Western Province on Friday night would certainly represent the type of step-up that will test his capabilities.

"Zander is definitely still growing in the No 12 jersey. His excellent goal-kicking certainly gives him a lot of confidence, but we are working on his decision-making and his ball-carrying ability," said Bergh.

"It's not something he's always done a lot of in the past, but he's improving weekly and we're hoping he becomes a big player for us. He's tall and big. He has all the attributes to be an excellent exponent at 12."

Kick-off in Kimberley is at 19:00.