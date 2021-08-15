Abrahams, Van Vuuren help Sharks sink Cheetahs at Kings Park

The Sharks earned a bonus-point victory as they defeated the Cheetahs in their Currie Cup encounter at Kings Park in Durban on Sunday.



SCORECARD | Currie Cup - Sharks v Cheetahs

The Sharks won 38-31 after holding a narrow 19-18 lead at half-time.

The hosts would emerge victorious by six tries to four, though their ill-discipline would nearly cost them log points in the dying embers of the match.

The visitors would strike first thanks to some slick hands from winger Malcolm Jaer who assisted centre Evardi Boschoff. But The Sharks bounced back immediately after Cameron Wright busted through the fringes of the ruck and found a flying Thaakir Abrahams with a long pass.

While the Cheetahs extended their lead to 13-5 via two penalties, the Sharks' forward dominance was beginning to show and they clawed their way back via two converted tries.

Firstly, after kicking for the corner, the Sharks' lineout maul would earn them five points. Five minutes later, another defensive error saw Sharks captain Henco Venter break off the back of the scrum and barrel his way over the line.

Cheetahs winger Craig Barry gave the visitors some momentum into the second half when he went over in the corner on the stroke of half-time, making the score 19-18.

However, the Cheetahs got off to a disastrous start in the second stanza, as a lapse of judgement from Jacques Potgieter left referee Stuart Berry little choice but to show the flanker a red card. Potgieter led with his shoulder into Dylan Richardson's head even though he had already been tackled.

The Sharks pounced immediately, with Jeremy Ward finding space in the midfield and Cameron Wright running a good support line to go over untouched. Boeta Chamberlain added the extras to take the score out to 26-21.

After a number of failed attacks and much ill-discipline, the Sharks would finally take advantage of numbers once again. Kerron van Vuuren would secure the ball at the back of the maul and march over the line by his forwards for his second of the afternoon.

A tip-tackle from Sharks replacement Jeandre Labuschagne saw the Cheetahs kick for touch and set up an attacking lineout. After a couple of phases, a low drive from Cameron Dawson saw him sneak over the line.

Minutes later, centre Marius Louw showed great deft touch to execute a perfect cross kick for Abrahams to chase and dot down in the corner, giving the Sharks a 12 point lead with 15 minutes to play.

But there was more drama yet...

Woeful discipline in the danger zone from the Sharks would see captain Venter and replacement Emile van Heerden were shown yellow cards in the space of 60 seconds, making it a 13 v 14 game for the final five minutes.

After waves of attack, a skip pass would see one of Free Sates favourite sons, Robert Ebersohn, crash over in the corner. While the conversion missed, the try was effectively worth two log points for the Cheetahs as it was their fourth try and they finished within seven points.

Next week the Sharks are up against the Lions at Ellis Park (Saturday, 21 August - 14:10), while the Cheetahs host the Griquas on Wednesday at 16:45.

Scorers:

Sharks

Tries: Kerron van Vuuren (2), Henco Venter, Cameron Wright, Thaakier Abrahams (2)

Conversions: Boeta Chamberlain (4), Lionel Cronje

Cheetahs

Tries: Evardi Boshoff, Cameron Dawson, Robert Ebersohn

Conversions: Brandon Thomson, Craig Barry

Penalties: Brandon Thomson (3)

Teams:

Sharks

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Thaakier Abrahams, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Themeblani Bholi, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Emile van Heerden, 4 Leroux Roets, 3 Lourens Adriaanse, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Khwezi Mona

Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Jeandre Labuschagne, 20 James Venter, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Lionel Cronje, 23 Yaw Penxe

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Craig Barry, 13 Evardi Boshoff, 12 Chris Smit, 11 Malcolm Jaer, 10 Brandon Thomson, 9 Tian Meyer (captain), 8 Mihlali Mosi, 7 Jacques Potgieter, 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Victor Sekekete, 4 Reinier Viljoen, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Wilmar Arnoldi, 1 Schalk van der Merwe

Substitutes: 16 Louis van der Westhuizen, 17 Alulutho Tshakweni, 18 Hencus van Wyk, 19 Rynier Bernardo, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Branden de Kock, 22 Reinhardt Fortuin, 23 Robert Ebersohn