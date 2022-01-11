Ay Kabamba! Currie Cup legend Floors drilling WP players to punch above their weight

Western Province's Currie Cup aspirations are underpinned by the influence of a tournament legend in Lucas 'Kabamba' Floors, the three-time winner who's now the team's forwards coach.

Colleague Nazeem Adams says it's great to see former player coming through the coaching ranks.

Grizzled pivot Tim Swiel has lauded Floors' impact, particularly in encouraging the players to punch above their weight like he did as player.

Given that there's an intense desire within the Western Province squad to ruthlessly stamp their authority on the Currie Cup, it's rather appropriate that one of their coaches is one of the tournament's most recognisable legends.

Still sporting the sprightly yellow-tinted hairstyle from his time as a quintessential pocket rocket loose-forward, Lucas 'Kabamba' Floors is now blazing a trail as the forwards coach in Jerome Paarwater's setup.

The 41-year-old, whose one Springbok cap came under Jake White in 2006 in the cauldron that is Twickenham, emerged with much credit following a superb stint last season where he mentored Province's Under-20 pack in a campaign where they reached the SA Rugby Under-20 Cup final and is deemed ready to make an expedient step-up.

"It's always great to see former players coming through the coaching ranks," said Nazeem Adams, WP's experienced backline coach.

"A guy like Kabamba was a brilliant sevens player and played international rugby. He was with us last year as well. We really have a great working relationship."

READ | WP won't copy Stormers blueprint as they look to regain 'swagger' for Currie Cup

Floors' Currie Cup pedigree as a player adds to the sentimentality of his appointment.

Born in Oudtshoorn, the compact 1.75m flanker had pace to burn and honed his brilliant footwork from a three-year stint with the Blitzboks.

In his debut season in 2003, Floors showed astonishing form in scoring a record 14 tries for South Western Districts in that year's Currie Cup premier division campaign.

Rassie Erasmus, then the Cheetahs' rookie head coach, came knocking and brought him to Bloemfontein, where Floors combined his dynamism with a huge work ethic.

As a result, he became an integral of the Free State vintage that claimed three consecutive Currie Cup titles between 2005 and 2007.

2006 was arguably his best year, one where the rugby public's outcry and a swathe of injuries finally prompted White to reward Floors' magnificent 12 months with a Green-and-Gold jersey.

Considered an underdog for most of his career, Floors is now imparting that never-say-die attitude on his similarly-regarded WP players.

"He brings a dogged kind of attitude to our play," said Tim Swiel, Province's experienced flyhalf.

"Kabamba was always tough at the breakdowns, and he's definitely brought that to our training. I remember him being a fine fetcher, and he's transferring that to us too.

"He was about an 80kg flanker, so he very much had to punch above his weight and wants us to do the same. He's been very impressive."

Western Province commence their Currie Cup campaign against the Lions in Cape Town on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 17:00.



