Beefy Boan Venter shows Cheetahs will invariably unearth new gems

The continued uncertainty over the Cheetahs' future places their ability to replenish their departing players in doubt, but the performance of Boan Venter at Loftus provides hope.

The strapping loosehead was excellent in the scrums and showed the continued habit of the franchise unearthing promising players.

Coach Hawies Fourie though admits injuries are leading to a crisis in the lineouts.

As the Cheetahs contemplate and absorb a continued exodus of players and coaching staff, it's quite easy to wonder how and whether the franchise will be able to effectively fill the voids.

Amid the gloom, the men from Bloemfontein had a small ray of sunshine emerging from the past weekend's 13-40 loss to the Bulls at Loftus in the form of Boan Venter and, to a lesser extent, Khutha Mchunu.

The two starting props were feisty and competitive in providing their opponents some resistance.

The 23-year-old Venter, a 1.87m, 118kg mountain of a man at loosehead was particularly impressive at scrum time, making life a misery for the Bulls' Springbok tighthead Marcel van der Merwe and then also discomforting fellow national player Trevor Nyakane initially.

He didn't quite maintain that effort as the Cheetahs team effort faltered badly at half-time, but his performance nonetheless suggested that, for all their troubles, the central franchise will invariably unearth new gems.

"Yeah, that was pretty much the only thing I was satisfied with in this game," said Hawies Fourie, the Cheetahs' head coach.

"The scrum work was really good. The fact that we forced the Bulls into replacing Marcel after 33 minutes was a feather in our cap.

"Boan scrummed well, but it was a collective effort too. We unfortunately conceded a scrum penalty early in the second half that seemed to take the wind out of our sails, but I truly believe Boan and Khutha can be very satisfied with their performances."

In contrast to how well Fourie's back-up props have responded to that position's injury troubles, there's a crisis brewing in the second row.

The Cheetahs lost five lineouts to the rampant and pesky Bulls set-piece as a lack of specialist jumpers starts to bite.

"I believe it's a mixture of a technical and personnel problem," said Fourie.

"We have a lot of injuries affecting some very good jumpers in our squad such as Junior Pokomela, Oupa Mohoje, Aidon Davis and Reniel Hugo. It's difficult to cope without a lack of specialists to get quality possession and when we're put under pressure, the situation gets exacerbated."