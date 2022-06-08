Currie Cup

59m ago

Big guns Bosch, Notshe and Kok start for Sharks against WP after URC disappointment

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch (Getty Images)
Seb Daly/Getty Images

Still smarting after their United Rugby Championship (URC) exit last weekend, the Sharks have named big guns Curwin Bosch, Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Werner Kok in their Currie Cup team to face Western Province at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Friday (16:00).

Currie Cup log

The men from Durban are dealing with the fallout from their failed URC campaign after losing the Bulls at Loftus last Saturday courtesy of a late Chris Smith drop-goal. 

READ | Former Bok frank about Sharks' URC failures: 'They should be challenging for the championship'

The Sharks are looking to surge into the semi-final positions but sit a point outside the Currie Cup top four behind the Pumas in fourth before the start of this final regular-season round. The Pumas host Griquas on the same day, who are also looking to secure third place.

The Sharks also roped in URC squad members Kerron van Vuuren, who starts at No 2, at Reniel Hugo, Ben Tapuai and Boeta Chamberlain, who are on the bench.

Sharks team:

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Jeremy Ward (captain), 12 Murray Koster, 11 Werner Kok, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Jeandre Labuschagne, 6 Celimpilo Gumede, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Dian Bleuler

Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Kwezi Mona, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 OJ Noa, 21 Bradley Davids, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Ben Tapuai

