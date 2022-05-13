Currie Cup

Bismarck back from suspension for Bulls, Lizo Gqoboka takes captain's armband

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Bismarck du Plessis (Gallo)
Bismarck du Plessis (Gallo)

Bismarck du Plessis is back in the Bulls starting XV for Saturday's Currie Cup clash against the Lions in Pretoria. 

The veteran hooker returns after serving a three-week suspension.  

The 37-year-old will line up alongside loosehead prop Lizo Gqoboka, who will captain the Bulls, and tighthead Dylan Smith, who gets his first start in the blue jersey. 

Flyhalf Juan Mostert will earn his first start for the Bulls in an exciting backline which also features winger Kabelo Mokoena, who was a star for Tuks in their victorious Varsity Cup campaign.          

WATCH | Bismarck du Plessis in hot water over alleged punch controversy: 'It's outrageous'         

Teams:

Bulls

15 James Verity-Amm, 14 David Kriel, 13 Stedman Gans, 12 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 11 Kabelo Mokoena, 10 Juan Mostert, 9 Keagan Johannes, 8 Muller Uys, 7 Reinhardt Ludwig, 6 Jaco Labuschagne, 5 Janko Swanepoel, 4 Raynard Roets, 3 Dylan Smith, 2 Bismarck du Plessis, 1 Lizo Gqoboka (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Sidney Tobias, 17 Cebo Dlamini, 18 Francois Kloppers, 19 Ruan Delport, 20 Stephan Smith, 21 Bernard van der Linde, 22 Diego Appollis, 23 Richard Kriel

Lions

15 Quan Horn, 14 Steab Pienaar, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 France Horn, 7 Ruan Venter, 6 Sibusiso Sangweni, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole 

Substitutes: 16 PJ Botha, 17 Heiko Pohlmann, 18 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 19 Cal Smid, 20 Jarod Cairns, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Henko van Wyk, 23 Tiaan Swanepoel


"We are looking forward to a hard game against the Lions this week. We have also an exciting team, led by Lizo, that we have assembled for this match. We have a good mix of experience with Bismarck also back in the mix and the likes of Stedman Gans and Marco Jansen van Vuren in the backline," Bulls head coach Gert Smal said.

"There is a lot of history and a rivalry that spans for decades between these two teams. Every time the Bulls meet the Sigma Lions it is expected to be a game full of spark. They will undoubtedly throw everything at us and will bring the competitiveness we have known between these two sides over the past 84 years." 

The Bulls currently top the Currie Cup standings on 37 points, while the winless Lions (3 points) are at the bottom.

Saturday's clash at Loftus Versfeld kicks off at 17:00.


