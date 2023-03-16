1h ago

Blue Bulls coach summons URC big guns to Currie Cup after Pumas battering

Although there was more than a handful seniors when they lost 63-15 to the Pumas last weekend, Blue Bulls head coach Edgar Marutlulle summoned big guns such as captain Ruan Nortje and Springbok Marco van Staden for Friday's clash with Western Province.

Last Sunday, the defending Currie Cup champions shocked Pretoria with a dominant Bulls demolition at Loftus, scoring nine tries to the hosts' paltry two.

Not that the team was weak either - the backline boasted Wandisile Simelane, Sibongile Novuka, Lionel Mapoe, David Kriel, Sbu Nkosi and Morne Steyn - but Marutlulle has brought in more United Rugby Championship (URC) reinforcements against Province.

Bulls captain Ruan Nortje and fellow Springboks Marco van Staden and Elrigh Louw enter the starting line-up, while the backrow is overhauled from Mihlali Mosi, Reinhardt Ludwig, Phumzile Maqondwana to Louw, Cyle Brink and Van Staden, respectively.

Flyhalf Chris Smith starts ahead of Steyn, who drops to the bench, and Zak Burger grabs the No 9 jersey from Bernard van der Linde, with Bok Embrose Papier.

Teams:

Bulls

15 David Kriel, 14 Quewin Nortje, 13 Cornal Hendricks, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje (captain), 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johann Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Simphiwe Matanzima, 17 Bismarck du Plessis, 18 Francois Kloppers, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 WJ Steenkamp, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Stedman Gans

