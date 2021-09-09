Bok prop Du Toit starts for Sharks in Currie Cup final at Loftus

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has named his team for Saturday's Currie Cup final against the Bulls in Pretoria.

Everitt has largely stuck with the side that beat Griquas 28-24 in last weekend's semi-final at Kings Park.

The only changes to the starting XV are in the front row where Khwezi Mona has been named in place of Ntuthuko Mchunu at loosehead, while the return of Thomas du Toit from the Springboks is a timely boost. Du Toit starts in place of Khutha Mchunu at tighthead.

A new face has also been included in the match 23 with replacement scrumhalf Lucky Dlepu is set to make his debut for the Sharks. The 21-year-old featured at age group level for Western Province, captaining their Craven Week side in 2017, before making the move to Durban last year.

"It's one-all in the Currie Cup, we've beaten them once and there's no reason why we can't do it again," Everitt said.



"We know that the ball travels far at Loftus so we're going to have to handle the aerial battle well, but we have three players - Curwin (Bosch), Sanele (Nohamba) and Lionel (Cronje) - who kick really well and will be up for the challenge.

"We know the Bulls have a massive pack of forwards, they are playing well and were sublime in their semi-final. It's all about momentum, we know what's coming our way with regards to how they play and the emphasis for us will be about stopping their momentum and stopping their big ball-carriers.'

Kick-off at Loftus Versfeld is at 17:00 on Saturday.