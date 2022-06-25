Brandy flows, braais blaze at Griqua Park ahead of historic Currie Cup final: 'Rugby is life'

In Kimberley

The brandy was flowing and the braais were raging from as early as 09:00 at Griqua Park on Saturday as fans congregated for what many are calling the biggest day in the union's history.

At 15:00, hosts Griquas will take on the Pumas in the Currie Cup final.

Some have suggested that this year's tournament has lost some of its value due to the big unions - Western Province, the Bulls, the Sharks and Lions - having to prioritise the United Rugby Championship this season.

Try telling that to these Kimberley locals.

"I was here in 1998 when we lost the semi-final to Western Province," said diehard fan Jaco Burger, nursing a brandy poured into an old coffee jar.

"That one hurt, but today means everything.

"Around 130 years ago the Currie Cup was born, and Mr. Currie gave that cup to Griquas. This is what it's about. Rugby is life."

Jacques van Wyk confirmed to Sport24 that around 180 rugby-crazed locals from the small town of Hartswater were making the 90-minute journey.

"That's about the entire population of Hartswater," he laughed.

"This is a day of history and we don't know when we'll see something like this again."

Others, like Chris Louw, have no intention of going through the gates into Griqua Park to watch the match. The party and the 'gees', he insists, is in the outside area.

"We can hear from the roars and groans whether we are winning or losing," he said.

Sport24 understands that six members of the class of 1970 - the last time Griquas won the Currie Cup - were on their way to the stadium too.