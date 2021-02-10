Currie Cup

1h ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | Ex-EP Rugby Union officials arrested following alleged corruption

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EPRU (File)
EPRU (File)

At least four former Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) officials have been arrested by Hawks officials in Port Elizabeth over alleged corruption at the union, Sport24 can reveal.

A source in Port Elizabeth told Sport24 that five people, in total, implicated in the alleged fraudulent activity were held in custody, and were due to appear at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Port Elizabeth on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Retired Judge Lex Mpati was, last May, commissioned by the union to inquire into "possible misrepresentation with intention to defraud the Eastern Province Rugby Union".

They related to two claims submitted to the union’s finance department in December 2019, for the payment of sums equalling R283 000 and R174 060, for hiring "unidentified sports fields" and catering services, respectively.

The invoices were an alleged attempt to access National Lottery Funding that were granted to the union in 2017, under "Project 46158”, to be used for the specific rugby related purpose specified in that plan.

Nine witnesses were called to give testimony during Mpati’s hearings, who gave evidence not under oath.

This is a developing story, more details to follow ...

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Super Rugby's new laws include goal-line drop-out, captain's referral
Why Damian Willemse could prove a hit at the Bulls, if they prize him from WP
Lwazi Mvovo gushes over new wave of Sharks speed merchants
Read more on:
epruep elephantsbantwini matikarugby
Results
Sat 30 Jan 21
Vodacom Bulls 26
Cell C Sharks 19
Sat 23 Jan 21
DHL Western Province 9
Cell C Sharks 19
Sat 23 Jan 21
Vodacom Bulls 26
Xerox Lions 21
View More
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo