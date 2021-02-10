BREAKING | Ex-EP Rugby Union officials arrested following alleged corruption

At least four former Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) officials have been arrested by Hawks officials in Port Elizabeth over alleged corruption at the union, Sport24 can reveal.

A source in Port Elizabeth told Sport24 that five people, in total, implicated in the alleged fraudulent activity were held in custody, and were due to appear at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Port Elizabeth on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Retired Judge Lex Mpati was, last May, commissioned by the union to inquire into "possible misrepresentation with intention to defraud the Eastern Province Rugby Union".

They related to two claims submitted to the union’s finance department in December 2019, for the payment of sums equalling R283 000 and R174 060, for hiring "unidentified sports fields" and catering services, respectively.

The invoices were an alleged attempt to access National Lottery Funding that were granted to the union in 2017, under "Project 46158”, to be used for the specific rugby related purpose specified in that plan.

Nine witnesses were called to give testimony during Mpati’s hearings, who gave evidence not under oath.

This is a developing story, more details to follow ...