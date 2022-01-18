Currie Cup

Brink makes Bulls debut as Coetzee takes captaincy reins against WP

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Cyle Brink in action for Leicester Tigers. (Photo by Stephen White - CameraSport via Getty Images)
Flanker Cyle Brink will make his Bulls debut when they tackle Western Province in a Currie Cup clash in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Brink recently joined the Bulls from English outfit Leicester Tigers, where he had been plying his trade since 2020.

Brink, a former Junior Springbok, previously represented the Lions between 2014 and 2019.

After starting their season with a 33-19 win over the Pumas in Nelspruit last weekend, Bulls head coach Gert Smal selected an equally exciting match-day 23 for the traditional North v South derby.

Up front, prop Simphiwe Matanzima, hooker Bismarck du Plessis and flanker Marcell Coetzee, who will captain the side, will form part of a powerful pack of forwards.

Springbok legend Morne Steyn will spearhead a thrilling backline which will include a centre pairing of Harold Vorster and Lionel Mapoe, while the back three will be made up of Sibongile Novuka and Canan Moodie, with James Verity-Amm starting at fullback.

"We are up for a big challenge against a good Western Province side, who are always very dangerous when playing at home," Smal said in a statement

"We are fortunate to have the opportunity to blend some valuable experience with some exciting youthful talent for this important fixture.

"We are looking forward to a tough physical battle and some entertaining rugby which we have become accustomed to when these two sides face each other."

Wednesday's clash at Cape Town Stadium kicks off at 20:00.

Teams:

Western Province

15 Tristan Leyds, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Leolin Zas, 12 Cornel Smit, 11 Paschal Ekeji, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Thomas Bursey, 8 Keke Morabe, 7 Marcel Theunissen, 6 Nama Xaba (captain), 5 Simon Miller, 4 Connor Evans, 3 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 2 Chad Solomon, 1 Kwenzo Blose.

Substitutes: 16 Jacques Goosen, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Corne Weilbach, 19 Jarrod Taylor, 20 Roelof Smit, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Chris Schreuder, 23 Mnombo Zwelendaba

Bulls

15 James Verity-Amm, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Sibongile Novuka, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 8 Muller Uys, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marcell Coetzee, 5 Janko Swanepoel, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Robert Hunt, 2 Bismarck du Plessis, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Erasmus, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Sebastian Lombard, 19 Reinardt Ludwig, 20 WJ Steenkamp, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 FC du Plessis,  23 Stedman Gans

