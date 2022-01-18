Brink makes Bulls debut as Coetzee takes captaincy reins against WP

Flanker Cyle Brink will make his Bulls debut when they tackle Western Province in a Currie Cup clash in Cape Town on Wednesday.



Brink recently joined the Bulls from English outfit Leicester Tigers, where he had been plying his trade since 2020.

Brink, a former Junior Springbok, previously represented the Lions between 2014 and 2019.

After starting their season with a 33-19 win over the Pumas in Nelspruit last weekend, Bulls head coach Gert Smal selected an equally exciting match-day 23 for the traditional North v South derby.

Up front, prop Simphiwe Matanzima, hooker Bismarck du Plessis and flanker Marcell Coetzee, who will captain the side, will form part of a powerful pack of forwards.

Springbok legend Morne Steyn will spearhead a thrilling backline which will include a centre pairing of Harold Vorster and Lionel Mapoe, while the back three will be made up of Sibongile Novuka and Canan Moodie, with James Verity-Amm starting at fullback.

"We are up for a big challenge against a good Western Province side, who are always very dangerous when playing at home," Smal said in a statement

"We are fortunate to have the opportunity to blend some valuable experience with some exciting youthful talent for this important fixture.

"We are looking forward to a tough physical battle and some entertaining rugby which we have become accustomed to when these two sides face each other."

Wednesday's clash at Cape Town Stadium kicks off at 20:00.